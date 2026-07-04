World Cup: Kylian Mbappé brings France to quarterfinals, wraps Philly's run of the bracket

Kylian Mbappé scored the winning goal for France, sending Les Bleus to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Paraguay, which also put a wrap on Philadelphia's run in the tournament.

What a way to close out.

The heat beating down on Philadelphia Stadium (aka Lincoln Financial Field) for its Round of 16 match was harsh, and Paraguay, likely realizing they were outmatched in skill against a premier French club starring one of the best players in the world, tried to play even harsher.

They were aggressive, and weren't bashful about leaning into any physicality, especially when it came to keeping a check on Mbappé sprinting across the pitch.

More angles of Galarza's challenge against Kylian Mbappé pic.twitter.com/EaKOJJIPRA — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 4, 2026

At a certain point, it felt as though Paraguay was playing not to get scored on. But by the 70th minute, their luck ran out. Désiré Doué, with the ball, had his leg taken out by Paraguay's Diego Gómez for a trip, which awarded France with a penalty kick that it sent Mbappé to take. A look at the challenge that resulted in a French penalty and Mbappé scoring 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/FWYu5LeFbk — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 4, 2026 The superstar didn't miss, firing to the bottom right corner, then leaning fully into the celebration with a subtle taunt of Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill before looking into a packed crowd that erupted after braving the heat for so long. MBAPPÉ GOAAAL OFF THE PENALTY 🇫🇷



He scores his 19th career World Cup goal to put France up 1-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4XlZLlHSjV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2026 Mbappé and France never looked back from that point on, keeping the pressure on while Paraguay tried to cling to any fading chance with 10 minutes of extra time. DOUBLE SAVE by Orlando Gill to deny Mbappé once again 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1LI3JBDNCj — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 4, 2026 Mbappé's moment. But it was France's day, and France will face Morocco in the quarterfinals on Thursday, but that match will be at Foxboro in New England. Philadelphia's run of matches for the World Cup officially ended with France's Round of 16 victory on Saturday, but after everything and everyone that the tournament brought to Philadelphia in the past month, from all over the world, the city will remember this for a while. SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

But France was heavily controlling possession, building up overwhelming advantages in shots, set plays, and time on the attack.