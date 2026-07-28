Fort Dix prison guard had sexual relationship with inmate, FBI says

Federal prosecutors have charged a corrections officer at a New Jersey prison with sexual abuse after uncovering evidence of a yearslong relationship with an inmate.

Jordan Pensak allegedly began a sexual relationship with a man on her unit at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix sometime after April 2024. According to an FBI special agent's report, she and the inmate repeatedly had sex in an office inside the low-security facility, and they paid prisoners to serve as "lookouts" for guards.

They also, per the report, exchanged sexually explicit messages, photos and videos. Officers later recovered two contraband cellphones with over 100 explicit images of them.

Subsequent seizure of Pensak's personal phone revealed messages where she allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with an inmate. In a January text to an unnamed person, Pensak said the relationship had been ongoing "for the past year." She was aware she was committing a crime, according to another message from February, and recounted getting "high" with the inmate at work in a text exchange from 2025.

The FBI report, which was attached to a criminal complaint filed Monday, also details an apparent pregnancy scare Pensak experienced in early 2026. On Jan. 29, she texted a person whom officials believe was a former inmate at FCI Fort Dix: "Im 3 days late for my period you ready to be an uncle?"

"That aint good for the investigation," she continued, per the court documents. "If the baby black and my husband white and Korean?!"

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment, citing the pending litigation. A public information officer would not clarify if Pensak was still employed at FCI Fort Dix.

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