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July 06, 2026

Celebrity 'READ' posters, including one with Taylor Swift, are up for sale

The American Library Association is auctioning off pieces featuring Paul Newman, David Bowie and others. Bidding is open through Friday.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Reading
Taylor Swift READ poster Provided image/Heritage Auctions

Taylor Swift posed for an ALA 'READ' poster with a copy of 'The Giver.' The Berks County native appeared in a 2014 movie adaptation of the Lois Lowry novel.

Bookworms can bid on posters of Taylor Swift and Shaquille O'Neal cracking open a novel — but time is running out.

The American Library Association is selling off a "rare selection" of posters from its decades-long "READ" campaign, which pairs celebrities with classic books like "The Catcher in the Rye" and "Pride and Prejudice." Heritage Auctions is accepting bids on 240 items until 12:50 p.m. Friday, when the live sale begins.

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A vintage poster of Swift has already emerged as a favorite. The Berks County native posed with a copy of "The Giver" by Lois Lowry as a tie-in for the 2014 film adaptation featuring Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges and Swift herself. It's the sixth-priciest item in the auction as of Monday afternoon, going for $725 after 27 bids.

The pop star trails behind a 1986 poster of David Bowie with "The Idiot" by Fyodor Dostoevsky and a 1994 poster of Goliath, the cartoon character from "Gargoyles," reading an unspecified animated book. Both pieces are up to $825. Only three posters have surpassed the $1,000 mark. They feature the cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" ($1,350), Paul Newman in his "Color of Money" era($1,550) and Ramona Quimby, author Beverly Cleary's beloved heroine ($2,100). Newman and Cleary signed their posters.

The auction is a piece of the ALA's larger sesquicentennial fundraising campaign. In its 150th year, the organization is hoping to accrue $60 million in donations "for the next 150 years."

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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