LeBron James reportedly in talks with ESPN to make a documentary

A deal to create a TV series documenting LeBron James' NBA career is reportedly in the final stages of negotiations.

The Sixers' newly signed forward and ESPN are "closing in on an agreement," the Athletic reported Thursday. The series would offer behind-the-scenes footage with camera crews following James around during his first season in Philadelphia, according to industry sources who spoke to the outlet and were not authorized to speak on-the-record as terms are still being finalized.

While the report compared the project to "The Last Dance" — a 10-episode series that followed Michael Jordan through his career with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and was the most-watched documentary in ESPN's history when it aired in 2020 — James' longtime business manager disputed that characterization on X.

"We are NOT doing anything like the 'last dance,'" Maverick Carter wrote. "LeBron doesn’t even know when his last season is."

James, 41, signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Sixers as he enters his 24th NBA seasons and chases his fifth championship.

A projected production timeline for the documentary is unknown, but the series would likely include footage going all the way back to James' rookie season, the Athletic reported.

In a social media post on July 24, James said the choice to join the Sixers was his "last decision," and likely his final career move.

"I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice," James wrote. "I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

The news has sent Philadelphia sports fans into a frenzy, with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro proclaiming July 24 as LeBron James Day and sending ticket prices up by more than 300%. Bars and restaurants have also created James-themed food and drink specials, and merch store Fanatics said it set a new record for jersey sales.