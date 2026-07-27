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July 27, 2026

With LeBron James, Sixers ticket prices are going to be steep — even in the preseason

On the secondary market, the cost for an upper-level seat to the 76ers' first preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena is about $200.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Sixers
Lebron James Tickets Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LeBron James meets with 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey after a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Dec. 7, 2025. James’ signing with the 76ers has caused the price of preseason tickets to soar.

LeBron James won't step onto the court at Xfinity Mobile Arena for at least two months, but the opportunity to potentially see the King's first moments as a 76er has sent the price of Sixers preseason tickets skyrocketing.

The Sixers' only scheduled games so far are two preseason games against the Boston Celtics in October. As of late Monday morning, the cheapest ticket to the Oct. 16 matchup in South Philly listed on TickPick was for $283. That represents a 316% increase from the average price for a Sixers regular season home game last season, according to the secondary ticket retailer.

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By Monday evening, those ticket prices had fallen a bit. The cheapest ticket listed on TickPick was $200 for an upper-deck seat behind one of the baskets. On StubHub, the lowest ticket price was $205, and on SeatGeek, it was $184.

There is no guarantee that James will even touch the hardwood during the preseason. Last year, the four-time NBA champion opted out of playing in preseason games for the Los Angeles Lakers out of concern for his physical health.

When James, 41, agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with Philly on Friday, he indicated that the Sixers would be his final team. Brett Goldberg, co-CEO and co-founder of TickPick, said this likely will increase demand for Sixers tickets.

"LeBron has been one of the NBA's biggest draws, if not the biggest, over the last 23 years," Goldberg said in a statement. "... Given the nature of this move and where he's at in his career, joining Philly will undoubtedly have the same effect. When the 76ers are on the road, ticket prices will increase even more. Fans know there are only a few chances left to see LeBron in action, and the time to do it is now."

Goldberg also predicted regular season home game prices will increase by 40% compared to last season, when the average ticket on TickPick sold for $68. The NBA schedule is expected to be released in mid-August, and many Sixers games are expected to be broadcasted by national outlets.

"We've seen the 'LeBron Effect' play out in the past," he said. "When he joins a new team, ticket prices spike."

Partial and full season tickets may be hard to secure, too. Fans who submitted an interest form have been asked to submit a deposit to secure their spots in the seat selection process due to "unprecedented demand," according to emails they have received in response.

Fanatics has nearly sold out of all Sixers apparel with James' name and number online, with the exception of some youth sizes and Fanatics-brand Fast Break jerseys.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Sixers Philadelphia 76ers Tickets LeBron James

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