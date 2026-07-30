LeBron James breaks Fanatics jersey sales record after joining 76ers

LeBron-mania is in full swing in Philadelphia, and the city is about to be met with an abundance of fans sporting his new 76ers jersey.

After LeBron James announced he was signing with the Sixers, Fanatics sold more LeBron jerseys within 48 hours than they had for any player who had switched teams. The previous record was set by Shohei Ohtani's move to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.

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Since Friday, LeBron James merchandise has accounted for eight of the top 10 selling products throughout the Fanatics network of websites, regardless of sport. More of his apparel was sold in the first 24 hours after his decision was announced than in the first week after joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, Fanatics said.

The company did not provide specific sales figures.

Sixers fans' excitement over the NBA legend announcing his intentions to close his career in Philadelphia has been palpable, extending to statewide holidays named in his honor and LeBron-themed food and drink specials around the city.

Ticket prices for Sixers preseason games have skyrocketed on the secondary market as basketball fans seek to catch early glimpses of the King playing for his new team.

"When the 76ers are on the road, ticket prices will increase even more," Brett Goldberf, co-CEO and co-founder of TickPick, said. "Fans know there are only a few chances left to see LeBron in action, and the time to do it is now."

Bandwagon fans can brush up on their Sixers basics — from Joel Embiid to Dominick Barlow — with a guide for the newly-initiated.