Police searching for potential witness of hit-and-run crash that killed Temple student last month

As Philadelphia police look for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Temple University student last month, authorities released photos of a potential witness that they believe "may possess vital information."

Bryce Wolfe, 20, was riding a 2004 Triumph motorcycle on Kelly Drive near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge when he was struck by a white SUV attempting to make an illegal turn onto Reservoir Drive at 11:05 p.m. on June 24. Wolfe became lodged under the vehicle and was dragged for over a mile, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive. He was taken to the hospital, where he died the following morning.

On Thursday night, Philadelphia police released a photo of a young woman they could assist in the investigation. Officials did not say what she might have seen but said she was a witness.

On July 7, investigators released photos of the vehicle they believe to be involved in the crash, a white 2001 to 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer. It likely has damage on the driver's side, a discolored wheel on the front passenger side, a broken rear windshield and a possible red paint transfer.

Provided Images/Philadelphia Police Investigators released the above photo of a woman who they say is a potential witness in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Temple student last month.

Provided Images/Philadelphia Police Police are searching for a white Chevrolet Trailblazer, above, they believe was involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or the woman in the photo has been asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.

Wolfe had just completed his sophomore year at Temple's Fox School of Business, where he was studying actuarial science. The Luzerne County native was working as an intern at United States Liability Insurance Group this summer. A GoFundMe has been set up to support his family.