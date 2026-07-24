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July 24, 2026

Police searching for potential witness of hit-and-run crash that killed Temple student last month

Bryce Wolfe, 20, was struck and dragged for a mile by a white SUV on June 24 while riding his motorcycle on Kelly Drive.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Witness
Hit and run witness Temple Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a potential witness who they believe might have 'vital information' about a hit-and-run that killed a Temple student last month.

As Philadelphia police look for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Temple University student last month, authorities released photos of a potential witness that they believe "may possess vital information."

Bryce Wolfe, 20, was riding a 2004 Triumph motorcycle on Kelly Drive near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge when he was struck by a white SUV attempting to make an illegal turn onto Reservoir Drive at 11:05 p.m. on June 24. Wolfe became lodged under the vehicle and was dragged for over a mile, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive. He was taken to the hospital, where he died the following morning. 

MORE: Jenkintown man allegedly impersonated FBI agent at Philly grocery store

On Thursday night, Philadelphia police released a photo of a young woman they could assist in the investigation. Officials did not say what she might have seen but said she was a witness. 

On July 7, investigators released photos of the vehicle they believe to be involved in the crash, a white 2001 to 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer. It likely has damage on the driver's side, a discolored wheel on the front passenger side, a broken rear windshield and a possible red paint transfer. 

witness search hit and runProvided Images/Philadelphia Police

Investigators released the above photo of a woman who they say is a potential witness in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Temple student last month.


Hit and run temple vehicleProvided Images/Philadelphia Police

Police are searching for a white Chevrolet Trailblazer, above, they believe was involved in the crash.


Anyone with information about the crash or the woman in the photo has been asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180. 

Wolfe had just completed his sophomore year at Temple's Fox School of Business, where he was studying actuarial science. The Luzerne County native was working as an intern at United States Liability Insurance Group this summer. A GoFundMe has been set up to support his family. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Witness Philadelphia Temple University Hit-and-Run

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