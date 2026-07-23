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July 23, 2026

Jenkintown man allegedly impersonated FBI agent at Philly grocery store

Seok Joon Lee, 54, walked into a supermarket in April carrying a weapon and attempted to do a 'security check,' investigators say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crime
jenkintown man impersonating fbi.jpg Bill Oxford/Unsplash

A Jenkintown man allegedly entered a Philadelphia grocery store in April and attempted to perform a 'security check' while pretending to be an FBI agent. He was charged this week.

A Jenkintown man was charged with impersonating an FBI agent, federal investigators said Thursday. 

According to U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Seok Joon Lee, 54, entered a Philadelphia grocery store on April 22 and identified himself to a security guard as an agent. He then attempted to perform a "security check" of the property, authorities say. 

MORE: Police excavate pipes beneath Olney home linked to missing people and drug operations

At the time, Lee was wearing a bulletproof vest and a belt that resembled those worn by law enforcement officials. He allegedly carried a firearm in a holster with 13 rounds of ammunition and two additional magazines.

Later, he told Philadelphia police officers who responded to the scene that he was working undercover and that his agency credentials and identification number could be found elsewhere.

Officials did not provide information on which supermarket the incident took place. 

The FBI, Philadelphia Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives collaborated on this investigation. If convicted, Lee could be fined and face up to three years in prison. He was arrested following the incident and later released on bail.  

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crime Philadelphia Impersonation Montgomery County FBI

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