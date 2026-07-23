Jenkintown man allegedly impersonated FBI agent at Philly grocery store

A Jenkintown man was charged with impersonating an FBI agent, federal investigators said Thursday.

According to U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Seok Joon Lee, 54, entered a Philadelphia grocery store on April 22 and identified himself to a security guard as an agent. He then attempted to perform a "security check" of the property, authorities say.

At the time, Lee was wearing a bulletproof vest and a belt that resembled those worn by law enforcement officials. He allegedly carried a firearm in a holster with 13 rounds of ammunition and two additional magazines.

Later, he told Philadelphia police officers who responded to the scene that he was working undercover and that his agency credentials and identification number could be found elsewhere.

Officials did not provide information on which supermarket the incident took place.

The FBI, Philadelphia Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives collaborated on this investigation. If convicted, Lee could be fined and face up to three years in prison. He was arrested following the incident and later released on bail.