Eagles 2026 training camp practice participation tracker

Throughout Philadelphia Eagles training camp, each day we'll update which players did not participate due to injury, which players were limited, and which players missed practices for other reasons. We'll also give updates on injured players' progress, when appropriate.

🛑 = Did not participate

🤕 = Limited participant

🐶 = PUP list

🤷‍♂️ = Other reason

Player 1 2 3 4 5 Jonathan Greenard 🐶 (7/29)



Most recent entries at the top of the page.

Day 1 (7/29)

Did not participate: None

Limited: None

Aside from Jonathan Greenard's surprise start to camp on the PUP list with a pectoral injury, the Eagles had full participation in practice. Nobody was even a limited participant. I don't know if that has ever happened in my 14 years covering the team.

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