More Sports:

July 29, 2026

Eagles 2026 training camp practice participation tracker

Injury and practice updates on players through Eagles training camp, day-by-day.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
72926EaglesPractice2 Jimmy/for PhillyVoice

We'll track the Eagles' injuries throughout training camp.

Throughout Philadelphia Eagles training camp, each day we'll update which players did not participate due to injury, which players were limited, and which players missed practices for other reasons. We'll also give updates on injured players' progress, when appropriate. 

🛑 = Did not participate
🤕 = Limited participant
🐶 = PUP list
🤷‍♂️ = Other reason

Player 
Jonathan Greenard 🐶 (7/29)     


Most recent entries at the top of the page.

Day 1 (7/29)

Did not participate: None

Limited: None

Aside from Jonathan Greenard's surprise start to camp on the PUP list with a pectoral injury, the Eagles had full participation in practice. Nobody was even a limited participant. I don't know if that has ever happened in my 14 years covering the team.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles training camp

Featured

Limited Cape May Light House

Little-known Jersey Shore facts
Limited - Yarbo - Glen

Robot lawn mower company Yarbo helps four homeowners with mobility challenges maintain their yards

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly men allegedly stole guns, credit cards from cars parked at casinos

Philly casino theft

Festivals

Bucks County Wine Trail debuts first Pour Tour

A commemorative wine glass for the inaugural Bucks County Pour Tour

Mental Health

Persistent financial stress may cause the brain to age faster, study finds

financial stress brain aging

TV

New 'Reacher' trailer teases numerous Philly scenes

Reacher Season Four

Sponsored

Bel Air's festival season awaits

Limited - Town of Bel air Main image

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: From on-court fit to local excitement, all things LeBron James

LeBron 7.25.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved