Jordan Mailata introduced the Kelce brothers to Australian sweets on 'New Heights' podcast

Travis and Jason Kelce were joined by Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata on the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

The Australian-born lineman came bearing an array of candies and snacks from Down Under. Mailata spent $1,000 to ship some of his favorite treats from home to Philadelphia and had Jason taste some of them.



As the two Eagles linemen sat next to each other, and Travis looked on, asking for his brother's reaction to the sweets, Mailata gave Jason Mars Pods the Australian version of malted milk balls, Lamingtons, sponge cakes dipped in chocolate and coated with coconut that Jason likened to a Hostess cake while joking that he does not usually like coconut.

Mailata even joked that one of the candies, a wafer coated in Cadbury milk chocolate, would make a Kit Kat "look like s***."

While Jason and Mailata stuffed their faces with Australian sweets, the Eagles' center got his teammate to try an American candy, Nerds Gummy Clusters. After saying the candy would probably not taste good, Mailata smiled, admitting that the candy was actually very good.

Mailita also talked about identifying as an Austrailian despite not being an official citizen. Mailata's deep connection to the country stems from spending the formative years of his life there. Mailata is a New Zealand citizen because his parents were born there, along with his older siblings, while he and his younger brother were born in Australia.

"So I got it by descent. Yeah, my parents are New Zealand citizens. Yes. But yeah, well, that is true. Technically speaking, I'm a Kiwi, but I identify as an Aussie," Mailata said. "

To become a naturalized citizen in Australia, there are specific steps and criteria that individuals must meet. The process involves holding permanent residency status, residing in Australia for a specified period (typically four years), demonstrating a commitment to the country's values and traditions, and passing a citizenship test evaluating knowledge of Australia's history, culture, and political system.



Mailata and the Kelces also discussed the Eagles' players' upcoming Christmas album, 'A Philly Special Christmas Special.' This marks the Eagles' second foray into holiday music, featuring 11 tracks that include beloved classics and an original song, "Santa's Night," penned by none other than Jason himself. The album boasts an impressive lineup of guest performers, including renowned singers Patti LaBelle and Amos Lee, along with members from various musical acts, creating a diverse and vibrant holiday sound.

Travis jokingly pressed Mailata to say he carried the album.

Humbly, Mailata, who is known for his singing talent, said, "I wouldn't say I carried it, man. We all had a part to play in the album, man. I definitely sang on a lot of the songs. But again, we all had a part to play in this album, and it wasn't just me.

The album is set to launch digitally on Dec. 1, following a Black Friday release for physical copies.



The entire episode of "New Heights" can be watched on YouTube or streamed on podcasting platforms. Mailata also discussed his transition from a rugby player to an NFL tackle.