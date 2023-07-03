Eagles player Jordan Mailata sings 'Isn't She Lovely' for his wife at their wedding

Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata got married over the weekend and showed off his impressive voice by serenading guests with some Stevie Wonder.

The Australian former rugby player, 26, tied the knot with Niki Ikahihifo-Bender, an Alaska native and lawyer who often shares photos of the couple on Instagram. During the father-daughter dance, Mailata got on stage with the band and gave his rendition of "Isn't She Lovely," part of which was posted online.

Mailata first showed Eagles fans his buttery voice in the locker room after a summer practice during his rookie season. He also plays guitar. Since then, his singing career has taken off alongside his emergence as one of the best young tackles in the NFL.

Last year, Mailata starred as a celebrity contestant on Fox's "The Masked Singer," performing songs like Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" and Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive." More recently, Mailata sang alongside Darius Rucker at Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Festival. He also was a crucial part of "A Philly Special Christmas," the holiday charity album that he recorded alongside teammates Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

The story of Mailata's rise in the NFL is pretty remarkable. He had no experience playing American football when he was drafted by the Eagles in the seventh round in 2018. His 6-foot-8 frame and his bruising reputation as a rugby star made him an enticing prospect. Five years later, Mailata is a starter with a $64 million contract on a team that just went to the Super Bowl — and he's making a name for himself as a vocalist, too.

Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts and Johnson were among the guests at Mailata's wedding, with Hurts sporting a mint green suit.

Mailata, Kelce and Johnson were back in the recording studio in May for what could be another project in the making. Any opportunity to hear Mailata's voice is welcome, especially in a studio and backed by a band.