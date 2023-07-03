More Culture:

July 03, 2023

Chestnut Hill to be featured on 'Good Morning America' on Fourth of July

The Philly neighborhood is part of GMA's 'Main Street U.S.A.' series, which began Monday in Stillwater, Minnesota

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Neighborhoods
Chestnut Hill GMA Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Germantown Avenue, pictured above, in Chestnut Hill will be featured on the new 'Good Morning America' segment 'Main Street U.S.A.'

Chestnut Hill will grab the national spotlight on the Fourth of July, as "Good Morning America" plans to feature the picturesque Philadelphia neighborhood in a new series on iconic U.S. main streets.

The "Main Street U.S.A." series kicked off Monday with a segment in Stillwater, Minnesota, and will continue on to Chestnut Hill on Tuesday. Through this national series, the ABC talk show intends to profile "the communities, small businesses and hometown heroes that are keeping the American spirit alive."

MORE: Philly's Middle Child wins 'Good Morning America' breakfast competition with pastrami, egg and cheese sandwich

For Chestnut Hill, main street is Germantown Avenue, home to beloved local business like McNally's Tavern, Bredenbeck’s Bakery and Noble Goods. "Good Morning America" will broadcast the segment live from the 8100 block of Germantown Avenue around 8 a.m. alongside residents and business owners, who will also be teased at various points starting at 7 a.m. According to Chestnut Hill Local, the block will be closed to traffic for the segment.

Chestnut Hill was apparently chosen on the suggestion of Jaclyn Lee, the former 6ABC reporter who now works for "Good Morning America." Producers visited last Wednesday to scout locations ahead of the Fourth of July broadcast.

After visiting Chestnut Hill, the show will move on to Chagrin Falls, Ohio on Wednesday and McKinney, Texas on Thursday. ABC will then end the week on one of the most famous main streets in America at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

