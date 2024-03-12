Philly's first yarn crawl aims to bring a sense of community to a solitary hobby

The yarn shops in the Philadelphia region have knitted together a new event that encourages crafters to visit as many as possible this weekend.

The inaugural Philly Yarn Crawl features 16 yarn and knitting shops in the city and suburbs, from Graduate Hospital's Loop to Twist Knitting and Spinning in New Hope, Bucks County. From Thursday through Sunday, the stores will offer crafting events, free patterns, pin giveaways, free chair massages and raffles.

As of Monday, about 1,000 people had registered, according to Liz Sytsma, owner of the Wild Hand shop in Mount Airy. She said every shop that organizers contacted wanted to participate in the yarn crawl.

"Even though we're similar businesses and we share some customers, it's a really nice way to work together towards something that lifts all of the shops up," Sytsma said.

For $5, people can purchase a "passport" to have stamped at each shop they visit. Those who visit at least 10 shops can enter raffles knitting products from local brands. People who visit all 16 shops can enter a raffle for a grand prize worth $750.

Each shop also is hosting its own raffle. A special tote bag for the event already has sold out.

A percentage of sales proceeds will be donated to the Loose Ends Project, which matches people with crafters who can finish incomplete projects started by loved ones who died or people who can no longer work on them.

The event's organizers were inspired by the Rose City Yarn Crawl in Portland, Oregon and New Jersey's Wool Walk, Sytsma said.

"Getting to be in their fiber craft community together, it's very vibrant and fun, people kind of know each other in the community," Sytsma said. "So it's also about being social and having fun with your fiber craft friends, popping around to different shops."

At Kelbourne Woolens, a former yarn wholesaler in Mount Airy that added a retail space in 2022, people can get their hands on an exclusive, ethically-sourced Merino wool blend yarn and a free hat pattern during the yarn crawl. Owner Kate Osborn said the huge response to the event likely has come from knitters wanting to connect.

"Knitting and crocheting and weaving can be quite solitary crafts and I think people really do enjoy the idea of community and being together with community, people just love an event," Osborn said. "I think it's a fun opportunity to support small businesses and local businesses and maybe find a shop that you weren't as familiar with."

Sytsma said her customers had been asking for an event like this for years, and that some already have mapped out a plan to hit all 16 shops – and even make T-shirts. Should this event be successful, she's hoping to turn it into an annual one for local crafters to share their love of knitting.

"There's this common feeling because all of this work is creative, it's stimulating, it's physical but it's also really lovely for reducing anxiety and stress," Sytsma said. "The majority of our customers, and I would assume this is the same at the other shops, are doing fiber crafts, and what we have in common is that it is a part of our self care. It's a part of feeling good."

To register or see the participating yarn shops, visit the Philly Yarn Crawl website.