Rita's to offer free Italian ice, new flavor for first day of spring

Rita's is adding a sweet-and-sour concession favorite to its lineup as the water ice chain prepares for the first day of spring, when frozen dessert shops in the area offer giveaways and extended hours.

Sour Patch Kids watermelon ice is coming to Rita's shops for a limited time starting Tuesday, March 19. It marks the second collaboration between the two brands, following the addition of Sour Patch Kids red to the Rita's canon in 2012, and will be available as a water ice, gelati and blender beverage. Customers can order a 6-ounce cup of the new flavor, or any other water ice, for free next Tuesday at any Rita's location.

But Rita's, which has long offered a first day of spring freebie, isn't the only chain with a Tuesday promotion. Dairy Queen — which has locations in Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, Drexel Hill and Pennsauken Township — will also give away free small vanilla cones at all non-mall locations. Mall walkers at Grant Plaza and other shopping centers can claim the cone with a purchase.

The arrival of spring and with it, warmer weather, is a prime business opportunity for ice cream, gelato and water ice shops in the area. Weckerly's Ice Cream recently extended its hours to six days a week, while Pop's Homemade Water Ice officially opened for another season on Oregon Avenue two weeks ago. The Igloo also announced a return to in-season hours on Friday.

