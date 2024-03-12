More Culture:

March 12, 2024

Rita's to offer free Italian ice, new flavor for first day of spring

Philly shops selling frozen treats are reopening for the season. Also on March 19, Dairy Queen is giving away free vanilla cones.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Free Rita's Italian ice Provided image/Alliance Marketing Partners

Rita's newest water ice flavor is Sour Patch Kids watermelon. It'll be available for a limited time during the chain's annual first day of spring giveaway, when any 6-ounce cup is free.

Rita's is adding a sweet-and-sour concession favorite to its lineup as the water ice chain prepares for the first day of spring, when frozen dessert shops in the area offer giveaways and extended hours.

Saté Kampar is coming back in a bigger space in Bella Vista

Sour Patch Kids watermelon ice is coming to Rita's shops for a limited time starting Tuesday, March 19. It marks the second collaboration between the two brands, following the addition of Sour Patch Kids red to the Rita's canon in 2012, and will be available as a water ice, gelati and blender beverage. Customers can order a 6-ounce cup of the new flavor, or any other water ice, for free next Tuesday at any Rita's location.

But Rita's, which has long offered a first day of spring freebie, isn't the only chain with a Tuesday promotion. Dairy Queen — which has locations in Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, Drexel Hill and Pennsauken Township — will also give away free small vanilla cones at all non-mall locations. Mall walkers at Grant Plaza and other shopping centers can claim the cone with a purchase.

The arrival of spring and with it, warmer weather, is a prime business opportunity for ice cream, gelato and water ice shops in the area. Weckerly's Ice Cream recently extended its hours to six days a week, while Pop's Homemade Water Ice officially opened for another season on Oregon Avenue two weeks ago. The Igloo also announced a return to in-season hours on Friday.

