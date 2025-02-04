'Abbott Elementary' is casting local kids for Philly shoots in February and March

Philadelphia kids will soon have the rare opportunity to be featured in "Abbott Elementary," a sitcom that's set in a Philly school but has only filmed there once.

Heery Loftus Casting put out a call for children ages 6 through 14 to be part of an episode of "Abbott Elementary." Filming will take place in Philadelphia on Feb. 27, Feb. 28 and March 1. Anyone interested must be a "local hire for Philadelphia," the casting agency said in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Parents or guardians who would like to submit their children for consideration can email heeryloftuscasting@gmail.com, adding "Abbott" in the subject line and writing their child's name, age, date of birth, and shirt, pants and shoe size.

Heery Loftus, which is running the local "Abbott Elementary" casting, has offices in Philly and South Jersey and has been involved in a variety of local movie and TV shoots, including M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin" and HBO's "Mare of Easttown."

Information on the roles that local kids would be playing on "Abbott Elementary" has not yet been released, but each episode of the Emmy-winning mockumentary series includes dozens of child actors as the students of the titular Philly public school.

It's also not been revealed when the episode filmed in Philly would air or what it would be about. "Abbott Elementary," which is airing its fourth season Wednesdays on ABC and has already been renewed for a fifth, usually films in Los Angeles and has only shot in Philadelphia for a field trip to the Franklin Institute in Season 2. It's faked beloved Philly landmarks before, though, including the Philadelphia Zoo and Smith Memorial Playground.

Gilles Mingasson/ABC 'Abbott Elementary' is casting Philadelphia kids for a shoot in the city. Above, the only other time 'Abbott' filmed in Philly was for the Season 2 finale, which featured a field trip to the Franklin Institute.

This season of "Abbott Elementary" has so far included episodes full of Philly-related topics like a neighborhood deli closing, a SEPTA strike, the opening of a fancy golf club and a visit from the "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" cast — and the crossover is set to continue this summer — so there's no telling what the upcoming episode filmed in Philly will hold.