More Culture:

February 04, 2025

'Abbott Elementary' is casting local kids for Philly shoots in February and March

Heery Loftus Casting is looking for children ages 6-14 for filming that will take place in the city on Feb. 27, Feb. 28 and March 1.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Abbott Elementary
philadelphia casting call abbott elementary Gilles Mingasson/Disney

'Abbott Elementary' is casting local children to be part of an episode that films in Philadelphia on Feb. 27, Feb. 28 and March 1.

Philadelphia kids will soon have the rare opportunity to be featured in "Abbott Elementary," a sitcom that's set in a Philly school but has only filmed there once.

Heery Loftus Casting put out a call for children ages 6 through 14 to be part of an episode of "Abbott Elementary." Filming will take place in Philadelphia on Feb. 27, Feb. 28 and March 1. Anyone interested must be a "local hire for Philadelphia," the casting agency said in an Instagram post Tuesday. 

MORE: Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph lives in L.A. while her husband, Pa. state Sen. Vincent Hughes, lives in Philly. 'For us, it works.'

Parents or guardians who would like to submit their children for consideration can email heeryloftuscasting@gmail.com, adding "Abbott" in the subject line and writing their child's name, age, date of birth, and shirt, pants and shoe size. 

Heery Loftus, which is running the local "Abbott Elementary" casting, has offices in Philly and South Jersey and has been involved in a variety of local movie and TV shoots, including M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin" and HBO's "Mare of Easttown." 

Information on the roles that local kids would be playing on "Abbott Elementary" has not yet been released, but each episode of the Emmy-winning mockumentary series includes dozens of child actors as the students of the titular Philly public school. 

It's also not been revealed when the episode filmed in Philly would air or what it would be about. "Abbott Elementary," which is airing its fourth season Wednesdays on ABC and has already been renewed for a fifth, usually films in Los Angeles and has only shot in Philadelphia for a field trip to the Franklin Institute in Season 2. It's faked beloved Philly landmarks before, though, including the Philadelphia Zoo and Smith Memorial Playground

abbott elementary casting call philadelphiaGilles Mingasson/ABC

'Abbott Elementary' is casting Philadelphia kids for a shoot in the city. Above, the only other time 'Abbott' filmed in Philly was for the Season 2 finale, which featured a field trip to the Franklin Institute.


This season of "Abbott Elementary" has so far included episodes full of Philly-related topics like a neighborhood deli closing, a SEPTA strike, the opening of a fancy golf club and a visit from the "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" cast — and the crossover is set to continue this summer — so there's no telling what the upcoming episode filmed in Philly will hold.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Abbott Elementary Philadelphia Entertainment Sitcoms ABC Casting Call Television

Videos

Featured

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Jet crash is among city's 'worst black swan events,' Mayor Parker says

Jet Crash Philly

Sponsored

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Movies

Philly director to screen doc on fight to desegregate amusement park

Civil rights documentary

Adult Health

Nearly half of adults mistakenly believe benefits of daily aspirin outweigh risks

aspirin heart attacks

Performances

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow coming to Camden on Sept. 12

Outlaw Festival

Eagles

Eagles notes from the NFL's Monday night Super Bowl media event

020425JeffreyLurie

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved