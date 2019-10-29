Kate Winslet to film HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' in Philly suburbs

Kate Winslet is making her way to the Philly suburbs to star in the HBO series "Mare of Easttown" next month.

The series will shoot in Delaware and Chester counties, according to a Facebook post from Heery-Loftus Casting. It starts filming the week of Nov. 11 in the Coatesville and Downingtown areas.

Winslet was spotted arriving in Philadelphia earlier this month. "Mare of Easttown" is expected to shoot through April, according to local paparazzo HughE Dillon.

Winslet stars as a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a murder, Variety reported. This marks Winslet's first television role since her five-part, HBO miniseries "Mildred Pierce" in 2011.

In the last year, "Queer Eye," "Dispatches from Elsewhere," and "Concrete Cowboys" all have filmed in and around Philadelphia.

Prior to those, Philadelphia was the backdrop for Chadwick Boseman's "17 Bridges," DC Comics' "Shazam," Kevin Hart's "The Upside" and two M. Night Shyamalan projects: "Glass" and "Servant."

Coming soon will be Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf, who are filming the crime drama "After Exile" starting in early November.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.