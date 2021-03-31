New trailer for HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' has more of Kate Winslet channeling Delco

HBO's upcoming detective drama "Mare of Easttown" has a lot of audience appeal going for it in the Delaware Valley.

The limited series stars Kate Winslet as a small-town detective in Chester County's Easttown Township, where a child's disappearance and murder have created a public outcry for justice.

Winslet, always a versatile actress, has played numerous roles that required her to adapt her British tongue into a local accent. She amused the region earlier this year when she admitted during a virtual panel that learning the Delco accent, with its mangled vernacular, made her "want to throw things."

A teaser trailer released last month offered a good glimpse of Winslet in action and gave us a base to compare her vocal style with other out-of-towners who have tried to master the dialect of Philadelphia's western suburbs.

But a new HBO trailer, released Wednesday, provides a more extended look at Winslet's fatigued character and a better sense of what appears to be a pretty engrossing story.

The script for "Mare of Easttown" was written by Brad Inglesby, a Berwyn native and Villanova University graduate whose other projects include "Run All Night" with Liam Neeson and "The Way Back" with Ben Affleck.

Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a former high school basketball star who resents her town's obsession with her past glory. She appears hobbled by an injury and has a dry sense of humor that peeks out from her overall exhaustion. When a body is discovered in a local creek, county detective Colin Zabel is brought in to work with Mare on the year-old missing child case.

The Philadelphia area has a had a strong run with recent mysteries, dramas and thrillers, including M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV series "Servant," which just wrapped up its second season. "Concrete Cowboy, a film starring Idris Elba and based on Philly's urban horseback riding clubs, is set to premiere Friday on Netflix.

The Delco accent aside, "Mare of Easttown" looks to be a show that will represent the region in a compelling way.