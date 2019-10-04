More Culture:

October 04, 2019

M. Night Shyamalan's new 'Servant' is a horror story about a Philly couple and a therapy doll

The Apple TV Plus show, which was shot around city, will be released Nov. 28 on the new streaming platform

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
M. Night Shyamalan's new television show "Servant" will air Nov. 28 on Apple TV Plus. It sounds spooky.

M. Night Shyamalan's newest mysterious, Philly-based work finally has a release date, along with a second teaser trailer.

His new television show "Servant" will air Nov. 28 on Apple TV Plus, according to Deadline. Apple announced the release date, and shared a new teaser trailer, at New York Comic Con on Thursday.

The newest trailer shows very little, just like the first, and is centered around a baby. According to a summary of the show from The Verge, it seems the baby in the teaser could be one of two things: a real child, or some futuristic AI doll.

You can watch the trailer below:

And, since that is basically no help, here's what the show's about, per The Verge:

"Servant follows a couple in Philadelphia (played by Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) as they hire a nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to look after a therapy doll they’re using to cope with the loss of their child. Strange things start to happen as the nanny enters their lives. The entire show takes place in one location, which Shyamalan says gives the show a more play-like feel."

Based on the details released Thursday, I'm 99% sure "Servant" is the show that briefly convinced people an SUV had crashed into Rittenhouse Square last December.

M. Night Shyamalan's involvement in the car crash filming was rumored, Apple was rumored as the production company, and Rupert Grint, who will star in "Servant", was spotted across the street that same day. It all makes sense.

Whether the car crash is how the couple loses their child, or is part of the unraveling, is unclear. You'll have to tune in to find out!

