More Culture:

October 03, 2019

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sang happy birthday to a 100-year-old Philly woman

Of course The Rock is behind one of the year's only pleasant social media interactions

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Internet
Dwayne the rock johnson philly birthday Jamie Klingler/Twitter

All-around cool dude Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heard about a Philly woman who was about to turn 100 years old, and also happened to be an enormous fan of his, so he recorded a video of himself singing "Happy Birthday".

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has established himself as one of the universe's kindest people over the course of his career.

If you need any more evidence, turn your attention to his latest good deed: he heard about a Philly woman who was about to turn 100 years old, and also happened to be an enormous fan of his, so he recorded a video of himself singing "Happy Birthday".

MORE CULTURE: Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line 'Bel-Air Athletics'

We'd say more, but it's probably best if you start by watching the video, because it's the best:

Pretty great!

This is one of the rare cases of social media improving something neat, rather than exacerbating something bad.

Jamie Klingler, a Philly native who lives in London, reached out to Johnson's publicist ahead of her grandmother Marie Grover's 100th birthday with the long-shot idea of connecting her grandmother with the acting giant, according to BuzzFeed News.

MORE: Watch first trailer for 'Recorder', about the Philly woman who recorded 30 years of TV news

On Sept. 22, Klingler tweeted about the plan, and Johnson somehow noticed her tweet:

The odds of Johnson noticing a single mention on his flooded social media channels are astronomical, so already this was a special occurrence.

Incredibly, Johnson recorded a video of himself wishing Grover a happy birthday and sent it to Klingler, who then forwarded it to a friend who still lives in Philadelphia. The friend showed Grover the video, and filmed the new centenarian's reaction.

MORE CULTURE: Yuengling and Hershey create limited-edition chocolate porter

Unsurprisingly, the resulting video went extremely viral, and Johnson chimed in once more to put a neat bow on an extremely pleasant celebrity interaction:

What a world we live in.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Internet Philadelphia Actors Viral Videos The Rock Social Media Twitter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the likely sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and players who could interest the Eagles
100319PatrickPeterson

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Flyers

New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has big expectations for his team in first season at helm
Flyers-JVR-Braun-TK_100319_usat

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved