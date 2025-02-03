Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph lives in L.A. while her husband, Pa. state Sen. Vincent Hughes, lives in Philly. 'For us, it works.'

Filming for the Philadelphia-set sitcom "Abbott Elementary" may take place across the country in California, but star Sheryl Lee Ralph does have a very real connection to Philly — it's where her husband, Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes, lives.

Ralph opened up about her long-distance marriage with Philly-native Hughes, who she's been married to for nearly two decades, and why it's ideal for their relationship during an appearance on the "Jennifer Hudson Show" on Monday afternoon.

MORE: The 'Always Sunny' and 'Abbott Elementary' crossover will continue this summer

"My husband and I, we live in two separate places," she said. "Is this for everybody? Hell no. But for us, it works."

Hughes, a Temple University alum, is a state senator who's been representing the 7th District, which serves parts of Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, since 1994. Meanwhile, Ralph has won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of old-school kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on "Abbott Elementary" — which films in Los Angeles aside from a special episode in Season 2 that was shot at the Franklin Institute.

"I have my life. He has his life," Ralph said. "I've got my career. He has his career. He can't leave Philadelphia and come start here. So I'm like, Baby, hold down Philly. I'll hold down L.A. doing 'Abbott Elementary.' ... And we are getting ready to celebrate 20 years of a good thing."

Along with giving each other space to follow their own dreams, trusting each other and being on the same page are other major reasons that long distance works for the couple, who are both 68 years old.

"We got 20 years together, and we are loving each other, and it works for us," she told Hudson. "If you've got problems with trust, you got trust issues, this isn't for you."

Ralph, a Connecticut native, and Hughes met while Ralph was starring in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" on Broadway. Their 20th anniversary is in July. Both have kids from previous marriages, which was another reason that made it "difficult" for them to live in the same city, she told People last month. But they found a plan that has worked for them.

"Every two weeks we saw each other, and it has continued to work out well," she told People. "When I go to see him, I love to see him. When it’s time to leave, 'Bye-bye. See you soon.' I’m telling you, life is good."

Along with making a musical entrance onto the show, Ralph also chatted with Hudson about her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Check out Ralph's full appearance below: