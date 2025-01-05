Sheryl Lee Ralph to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays Philadelphia public school teacher Barbara Howard on "Abbott Elementary," will receive one of the entertainment industry's highest honors later this month.

Ralph's career will be commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony taking place Wednesday, Jan. 29, the actress announced on X (formerly Twitter). She's being honored in the "television" category.

"I am deeply grateful to announce the honor of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ralph, 68, wrote Sunday on X. "What a celebration of love, perseverance, and the unwavering support of family, friends and fans. Thank you! This star shines for us all!"

Honorees are chosen by a panel that includes other Walk of Famers, and Ralph's selection was first announced back in 2023. Star recipients have two years to schedule their Walk of Fame ceremonies. It has not yet been revealed whether there will be guest speakers, but Ralph's ceremony will likely be streamed on the Walk of Fame website.

Ralph, a Connecticut native who attended Rutgers University and is married to Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes, has enjoyed a decades-long acting career. Some of her starring TV roles before "Abbott" were on sitcoms like "It's a Living," "New Attitude," "Instant Mom" and "Moesha." Along with receiving a Tony nomination in 1982 for originating the role of Deena Jones in the Broadway musical "Dreamgirls," Ralph earned a best supporting actress Emmy for "Abbott Elementary" in 2022. She's also received nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, Critics' Choice Television Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her "Abbott" role.

On the ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary," Ralph plays a longtime kindergarten teacher who acts as a mentor to the younger teachers, including protagonist Janine Teagues (played by the show's Philly-native creator Quinta Brunson). While she's an inspiration to her students and coworkers, Barbara often benefits from some coaxing out of her no-nonsense, old-school teaching methods and views on life. Along with "Abbott," Ralph could most recently be seen in the film "The Fabulous Four," which premiered in July.

"Abbott Elementary" Season 4 returns after a holiday hiatus with an "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" crossover episode airing on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.