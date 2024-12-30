More Culture:

December 30, 2024

Teaser for 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny' crossover hints at feuds, flirtations

'The Gang' brings its chaos to the fictional Philly school in an episode that airs Wednesday, Jan. 8 on ABC.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Sitcoms
Abbott It's Always Sunny Provided Image/Disney; Gilles Mingasson

Kindergarten teacher Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and agent of chaos Charlie (Charlie Day) meet in the upcoming crossover episode of 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.'

The worlds of "Abbott Elementary" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" collide next week — and from the looks of the first teaser, it'll be a (predictably) messy meeting.

ABC released a look at the sitcoms' crossover episode, which shows the "It's Always Sunny" gang arriving at Abbott Elementary to help out. The episode description says the school district sends Mac, Dee, Charlie, Dennis and Frank to help out, but "things don't go as planned."

MORE: A century ago, Mummers had costumes weighing up to 300 pounds that needed an escort to help with the wind

That's clear from the 30-second teaser, which shows Frank (Danny DeVito) and the school's janitor, Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), becoming instant enemies.

"You're trash, you know that?" Mr. Johnson says in the clip.

"Coming from the sheriff of trash!" Frank fires back.

There's also weird vibes, of a different variety, between Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and teacher Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Dee shoots him a smile in the teaser and gets up close and personal in an official photo of the episode, seen below. Mac (Rob McElhenney) also tells Principal Ava (Janelle James) to let him know "if there's anything you need — and I mean anything."

Dee GregoryProvided image/Disney; Gilles Mingasson

Gregory (Tyler James Williams) from 'Abbott Elementary' and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' square off in the upcoming crossover episode airing Jan. 8.


What else will happen when the Philly sitcom gangs unite? Tune into ABC on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8:30 p.m. (or Hulu the next day) to find out:


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Sitcoms Philadelphia Rob McElhenney Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

The Temple Healthy Chest Initiative offers lifesaving screenings

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Model Dayle Haddon found dead from suspected CO leak in Bucks County

Dayle Haddon death

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

History

Earliest Mummers costumes were hand-stitched, heavy and hazardous

Mummers Museum

Adult Health

Why does red wine cause headaches? Research points to a compound found in the grapes' skin

Red Wine Headaches

Family-Friendly

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' video game tour to stop by Adventure Aquarium next month

adventure aquarium animal crossing

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved