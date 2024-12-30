Teaser for 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny' crossover hints at feuds, flirtations

The worlds of "Abbott Elementary" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" collide next week — and from the looks of the first teaser, it'll be a (predictably) messy meeting.

ABC released a look at the sitcoms' crossover episode, which shows the "It's Always Sunny" gang arriving at Abbott Elementary to help out. The episode description says the school district sends Mac, Dee, Charlie, Dennis and Frank to help out, but "things don't go as planned."

That's clear from the 30-second teaser, which shows Frank (Danny DeVito) and the school's janitor, Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), becoming instant enemies.

"You're trash, you know that?" Mr. Johnson says in the clip.

"Coming from the sheriff of trash!" Frank fires back.

There's also weird vibes, of a different variety, between Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and teacher Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Dee shoots him a smile in the teaser and gets up close and personal in an official photo of the episode, seen below. Mac (Rob McElhenney) also tells Principal Ava (Janelle James) to let him know "if there's anything you need — and I mean anything."

Provided image/Disney; Gilles Mingasson Gregory (Tyler James Williams) from 'Abbott Elementary' and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' square off in the upcoming crossover episode airing Jan. 8.

What else will happen when the Philly sitcom gangs unite? Tune into ABC on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8:30 p.m. (or Hulu the next day) to find out:

