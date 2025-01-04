More Culture:

Rob McElhenney 'cannot believe' a certain joke made it to 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny' crossover

The actor and Quinta Brunson described how the tones of the two sitcoms would mesh and teased which characters would be paired together.

Abbott Sunny McElhenney Gilles Mingasson/Disney

Rob McElhenney wanted his 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' character Mac to be paired with 'Abbott Elementary' character Ava, played by Janelle James, in the crossover episode airing Jan. 8.

The Gang from Paddy's Pub is volunteering at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School for a crossover episode, but most viewers' have one question on their minds: how are these characters even allowed to be near a school?

"I feel like we came to that within three minutes of us sitting," actor and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-creator Rob McElhenney told the Los Angeles Times in a joint interview with Quinta Brunson.

Brunson, who created and stars in "Abbott Elementary," said that she and McElhenney initially discussed "bigger Philadelphia events" justifying a crossover between both sitcoms, but seeing the "Sunny" gang in the school is what "really feels fun."

McElhenney and Brunson had the task of figuring out how the tones of both shows would mesh — "Sunny" is a basic cable sitcom with profanity and unhinged gags, while "Abbott" is a network television show with a mockumentary format.

Both creatives sought to tell a story through the "lens" of both shows, first through an episode of "Abbott" followed by an episode of "Sunny." But the mockumentary style of "Abbott" might have the "Sunny" characters act differently, as they know they are being filmed.

"We might not use the same language. We might not make our intentions so obvious or known. We might not be wearing our id on our sleeves," McElhenney said of the "Sunny" characters. "Conversely, when (the 'Abbott' characters) came over to us, we thought it would be fun to see what their characters would be like when the bell rings and the cameras are not on them."

McElhenney was eager to be paired with actress Janelle James, who portrays the school principal Ava. Meanwhile, Brunson as Janine shares many of her scenes with Olson's Sweet Dee — both characters attended University of Pennsylvania, Brunson pointed out.

Despite "Abbott" being a cleaner show due to broadcast standards, McElhenney expressed surprise that a certain joke made it in the final cut of the crossover episode.

"I cannot believe that that joke was made on your show," McElhenney told Brunson, who pondered which one he was referring to.

See if you can spot the joke McElhenney is shocked about when watching the first part of the "Abbott Elementary" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" crossover on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

Read more

