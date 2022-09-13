Quinta Brunson jokes that she 'might punch' Jimmy Kimmel for stunt during her Emmy win for 'Abbott Elementary'

September 13, 2022
"Abbott Elementary," an ABC sitcom about teachers working at a Philadelphia elementary school, won two trophies at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night.
But late night host Jimmy Kimmel was criticized for diverting attention from the accomplishments of Quinta Brunson, who accepted the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series.
Brunson, 32, was the first Black woman to receive three comedy nominations in the same year and the youngest ever nominated for a comedy acting award. She plays the show's main character, Janine Teagues, an optimistic second grade teacher.
The show's pilot episode, which Brunson wrote, earned her the Emmy for outstanding comedy writing. While Brunson accepted the trophy, Kimmel continued a joke in which he pretended to be passed out. Brunson was forced to step over him to give her speech.
On social media, many accused Kimmel of embodying white privilege. But Brunson said she didn't mind the skit.
"Tomorrow maybe I'll be mad at him," she told reporters backstage. "I'm going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don't know what happens."
She added that Kimmel is a "comedy godfather" and that she was happy he presented her award.
Quinta Brunson addressed Jimmy Kimmel laying on stage during her #Emmys acceptance speech: "I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much...Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face." https://t.co/Bm8Bfhyi0k pic.twitter.com/cMDuZbq0AQ— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022
In the outstanding lead actress in a comedy category, Brunson lost to Jean Smart, of "Hacks." And the Emmy for outstanding comedy series went to "Ted Lasso."
Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays long-time educator and mentor Barbara Howard on "Abbott Elementary," won the award for best supporting comedy actress.
After more than 40 years in the industry, this was Ralph's first Emmy. Ralph, who is married to Pennsylvania Sen. Vincent Hughes, began her speech by singing "Endangered Species" by Dianne Reeves, a song about being strong and staying true to yourself.
Sheryl Lee Ralph just gave the most moving acceptance speech in #Emmys history. #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/IvNdXQx94o— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2022
Brunson and Ralph were the second Black women in Emmy history to win their respective awards. Lena Waithe won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing alongside Aziz Ansari for their work on Netflix's "Master of None" in 2017. Jackée Harry won the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in 1987's "227."
There was only one Philly award winner without ties to "Abbott Elementary."
West Philadelphia native Colman Domingo won the outstanding guest actor in a drama series award for his performance on the HBO show "Euphoria."
#Euphoria star Colman Domingo shines on the #Emmys red carpet. https://t.co/vtSDybvUhK pic.twitter.com/YOVtTbNpxf— Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2022
"Succession," another HBO show, won in the outstanding drama category. Matthew Macfadyen won the award for outstanding supporting actor in the drama category for his performance.
Here are the winners and nominees for the major categories. A full list of winners can be found on the Emmy Awards' website.
• WINNER: "Succession"
• "Better Call Saul"
• "Euphoria"
• "Ozark"
• "Severance"
• "Squid Game"
• "Stranger Things"
• "Yellowjackets"
• WINNER: "Ted Lasso"
• "Abbott Elementary"
• "Barry"
• "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
• "Hacks"
• "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
• "Only Murders in the Building"
• "What We Do in the Shadows"
• WINNER: "The White Lotus"
• "Dopesick"
• "The Dropout"
• "Inventing Anna"
• "Pam & Tommy"
• WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
• Brian Cox, "Succession"
• Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
• Adam Scott, "Severance"
• Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
• WINNER: Zendaya, "Euphoria"
• Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
• Laura Linney, "Ozark"
• Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"
• Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
• Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
• WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
• Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
• Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
• Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
• Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"
• John Turturro, "Severance"
• Christopher Walken, "Severance"
• Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game"
• WINNER: Julia Garner, "Ozark"
• Patricia Arquette, "Severance"
• Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"
• Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"
• Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"
• J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"
• Sarah Snook, "Succession"
• Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"
• WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
• Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
• Bill Hader, "Barry"
• Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
• Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
• Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
• WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks"
• Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
• Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
• Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
• Elle Fanning, "The Great"
• Issa Rae, "Insecure"
• WINNER: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
• Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"
• Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"
• Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"
• Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
• Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
• Henry Winkler, "Barry"
• Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
• WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
• Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
• Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" • Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
• Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" • Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"
• Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"
• Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
• WINNER: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"
• Colin Firth, "The Staircase"
• Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"
• Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"
• Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven"
• Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"
• WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"
• Toni Collette, "The Staircase"
• Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"
• Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"
• Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story"
• Margaret Qualley, "Maid"
• WINNER: Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"
• Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"
• Will Poulter, "Dopesick"
• Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy"
• Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick"
• Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"
• Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"
• WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
• Connie Britton, "The White Lotus"
• Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"
• Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"
• Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"
• Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"
• Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"
• WINNER: "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"
• "The Amazing Race"
• "Top Chef"
• "RuPaul's Drag Race"
• "The Voice" "Nailed It!"
• WINNER: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
• "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
• "Late Night With Seth Meyers"
• "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
• "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
• WINNER: "Saturday Night Live"
• "A Black Lady Sketch Show"