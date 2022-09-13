More Culture:

September 13, 2022

Quinta Brunson jokes that she 'might punch' Jimmy Kimmel for stunt during her Emmy win for 'Abbott Elementary'

The actress laughed off the late night show host's antics, but many viewers felt he distracted from her accomplishments

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson delivers an acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards while late night host Jimmy Kimmel lies on the floor as part of a comedy sketch.

"Abbott Elementary," an ABC sitcom about teachers working at a Philadelphia elementary school, won two trophies at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. 

But late night host Jimmy Kimmel was criticized for diverting attention from the accomplishments of Quinta Brunson, who accepted the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series. 

Brunson, 32, was the first Black woman to receive three comedy nominations in the same year and the youngest ever nominated for a comedy acting award. She plays the show's main character, Janine Teagues, an optimistic second grade teacher.

The show's pilot episode, which Brunson wrote, earned her the Emmy for outstanding comedy writing. While Brunson accepted the trophy, Kimmel continued a joke in which he pretended to be passed out. Brunson was forced to step over him to give her speech. 

 On social media, many accused Kimmel of embodying white privilege. But Brunson said she didn't mind the skit. 

"Tomorrow maybe I'll be mad at him," she told reporters backstage. "I'm going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don't know what happens."

She added that Kimmel is a "comedy godfather" and that she was happy he presented her award.

In the outstanding lead actress in a comedy category, Brunson lost to Jean Smart, of "Hacks." And the Emmy for outstanding comedy series went to "Ted Lasso." 

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays long-time educator and mentor Barbara Howard on "Abbott Elementary," won the award for best supporting comedy actress. 

After more than 40 years in the industry, this was Ralph's first Emmy. Ralph, who is married to Pennsylvania Sen. Vincent Hughes, began her speech by singing "Endangered Species" by Dianne Reeves, a song about being strong and staying true to yourself.

Brunson and Ralph were the second Black women in Emmy history to win their respective awards. Lena Waithe won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing alongside Aziz Ansari for their work on Netflix's "Master of None" in 2017. Jackée Harry won the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in 1987's "227."

There was only one Philly award winner without ties to "Abbott Elementary."

West Philadelphia native Colman Domingo won the outstanding guest actor in a drama series award for his performance on the HBO show "Euphoria."

Zendaya, another Black actress, won the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama for her role on the show.

"Succession," another HBO show, won in the outstanding drama category. Matthew Macfadyen won the award for outstanding supporting actor in the drama category for his performance.

Here are the winners and nominees for the major categories. A full list of winners can be found on the Emmy Awards' website

Outstanding drama series

WINNER: "Succession"
• "Better Call Saul" 
• "Euphoria" 
• "Ozark" 
• "Severance" 
• "Squid Game" 
• "Stranger Things" 
• "Yellowjackets"

Outstanding comedy series

WINNER: "Ted Lasso"
• "Abbott Elementary" 
• "Barry" 
• "Curb Your Enthusiasm" 
• "Hacks" 
• "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" 
• "Only Murders in the Building"  
• "What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding limited series

WINNER: "The White Lotus"
• "Dopesick" 
• "The Dropout" 
• "Inventing Anna" 
• "Pam & Tommy" 

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
• Brian Cox, "Succession"
• Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
• Adam Scott, "Severance"
• Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series 

WINNER: Zendaya, "Euphoria"
• Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
• Laura Linney, "Ozark"
• Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"
• Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
• Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series 

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
• Nicholas Braun, "Succession" 
• Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" 
• Kieran Culkin, "Succession" 
• Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"
• John Turturro, "Severance" 
• Christopher Walken, "Severance" 
• Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series 

WINNER: Julia Garner, "Ozark"
• Patricia Arquette, "Severance"
• Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game" 
• Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" 
• Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" 
• J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession" 
• Sarah Snook, "Succession" 
• Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series 

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
• Donald Glover, "Atlanta" 
• Bill Hader, "Barry" 
• Nicholas Hoult, "The Great" 
• Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building" 
• Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" 

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series 

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks"
• Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" 
• Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" 
• Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" 
• Elle Fanning, "The Great" 
• Issa Rae, "Insecure" 

 Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series 

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
• Anthony Carrigan, "Barry" 
• Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso" 
• Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso" 
• Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" 
• Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary" 
• Henry Winkler, "Barry" 
• Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live" 

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series 

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
• Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" 
• Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" • Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary" 
• Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" • Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso" 
• Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso" 
• Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" 

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie 

WINNER: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"
• Colin Firth, "The Staircase" 
• Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven" 
• Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage" 
• Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven" 
• Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy" 

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie 

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"
• Toni Collette, "The Staircase"
• Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"
• Lily James, "Pam & Tommy" 
• Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story" 
• Margaret Qualley, "Maid" 

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie 

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus" 
• Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"
• Will Poulter, "Dopesick"
• Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy" 
• Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick" 
• Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick" 
• Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus" 

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie 

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
• Connie Britton, "The White Lotus"  
• Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"
• Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick" 
• Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus" 
• Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"  
• Mare Winningham, "Dopesick" 

Outstanding reality/competition series 

WINNER: "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"
• "The Amazing Race"
• "Top Chef" 
• "RuPaul's Drag Race" 
• "The Voice" "Nailed It!" 

Outstanding variety talk series 

WINNER: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" 
• "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" 
• "Late Night With Seth Meyers" 
• "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" 
• "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" 

Outstanding variety sketch series 

WINNER: "Saturday Night Live"
• "A Black Lady Sketch Show"
noah@phillyvoice.com

