'Abbott Elementary' is nominated for 7 Emmy awards, including three for its creator and star Quinta Brunson

"Abbott Elementary," the smash-hit, workplace comedy set in a Philadelphia public school, could clean up at tonight's Emmy Awards, with seven nominations, including three for West Philly's Quinta Brunson, who is the first Black woman to get three comedy nominations in one year.

The 74th Emmy Awards take place Monday at 8 p.m., and can be watch on NBC or streamed on Peacock. Kenan Thompson is hosting the awards and Lizzo, Taron Egerton and Mindy Kaling will be among the presenters.

Brunson created and stars in "Abbott Elementary." At 32 years old, she is the youngest Black woman ever nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. She is also nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series, as the show's executive producer.

Brunson showed up for the Emmy Awards looking ready to make history in a shimmering, metallic floor-length gown.

Brunson has said that the mockumentary-style show was inspired by her mother's job as a teacher in Philadelphia, as well as her own experiences in the city's school system. And the name of the fictional school where her character Janine Teagues works is an homage to one Brunson's favorite teachers that she had as a child.

Ahead of tonight's awards, it has already been revealed that "Abbot Elementary" won Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, beating out "Barry," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Hacks," "Only Murders in the Building," and "Ted Lasso."

In Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series, "Abbott Elementary," which airs on ABC, is up against HBO's "Barry" and "Hacks" along with Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and "What We Do in the Shadows." "Barry," which stars Bill Hader, and "What We Do in the Shadows," about a group of vampires that live on Staten Island, are each nominated twice in the category.

"Abbott Elementary" faces the same comedies, plus Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" and Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. "Ted Lasso" won the best comedy award in 2021, and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" has been nominated for best comedy four times, winning the Emmy in 2018.

Multiple actors from the ensemble of "Abbott Elementary" cast up for Emmys for their performances. Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays no-nonsense kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard; Janelle James, as the hilariously lax principal Ava Coleman; and Tyler James Williams, who plays reluctant new teacher Gregory Eddie, were nominated for best supporting acting roles.

Brunson is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, a stacked category in which she will face Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant"), Elle Fanning ("The Great"), Issa Rae ("Insecure") and Jean Smart ("Hacks"). Smart won the Emmy in 2021 for the same role, and Brosnahan previously won for Midge Maisel in 2018.

In "Abbott Elementary" Brunson plays an optimistic second grade teacher in an underfunded Philadelphia public school. The show has been met with critical and commercial success, setting it up for a second season which premiers on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The trailer for the second season of "Abbott Elementary" was released Monday, previewing the escapades of the beloved cast of quirky characters.

The highly anticipated new season can be viewed on ABC and streamed on Hulu.