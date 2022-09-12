More Culture:

September 12, 2022

'Abbott Elementary' is nominated for 7 Emmy awards, including three for its creator and star Quinta Brunson

The hit workplace sitcom is set in a fictionalized Philadelphia public school. Season 2 premiers Wednesday night

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Emmys
Abbott Elementary Emmy awards Prashant Gupta/ABC

Abbott Elementary," a smash-hit comedy set in a Philadelphia public school, is nominated for 7 awards at tonight's Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and has already won for Outstanding Casting in a Comedy Series. The show's creator, West-Philly native Quinta Brunson, makes history as the first Black woman to earn three nominations in the comedy categories in the same year.

"Abbott Elementary," the smash-hit, workplace comedy set in a Philadelphia public school, could clean up at tonight's Emmy Awards, with seven nominations, including three for West Philly's Quinta Brunson, who is the first Black woman to get three comedy nominations in one year.

The 74th Emmy Awards take place Monday at 8 p.m., and can be watch on NBC or streamed on Peacock. Kenan Thompson is hosting the awards and Lizzo, Taron Egerton and Mindy Kaling will be among the presenters.

MORE: Exhibition celebrating 100 years of Disney to launch world tour at The Franklin Institute

Brunson created and stars in "Abbott Elementary." At 32 years old, she is the youngest Black woman ever nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. She is also nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series, as the show's executive producer.

Brunson showed up for the Emmy Awards looking ready to make history in a shimmering, metallic floor-length gown.

Brunson has said that the mockumentary-style show was inspired by her mother's job as a teacher in Philadelphia, as well as her own experiences in the city's school system. And the name of the fictional school where her character Janine Teagues works is an homage to one Brunson's favorite teachers that she had as a child.

Ahead of tonight's awards, it has already been revealed that "Abbot Elementary" won Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, beating out "Barry," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Hacks," "Only Murders in the Building," and "Ted Lasso." 

In Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series, "Abbott Elementary," which airs on ABC, is up against HBO's "Barry" and "Hacks" along with Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and "What We Do in the Shadows." "Barry," which stars Bill Hader, and "What We Do in the Shadows," about a group of vampires that live on Staten Island, are each nominated twice in the category.

"Abbott Elementary" faces the same comedies, plus Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" and Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. "Ted Lasso" won the best comedy award in 2021, and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" has been nominated for best comedy four times, winning the Emmy in 2018. 

Multiple actors from the ensemble of "Abbott Elementary" cast up for Emmys for their performances. Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays no-nonsense kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard; Janelle James, as the hilariously lax principal Ava Coleman; and Tyler James Williams, who plays reluctant new teacher Gregory Eddie, were nominated for best supporting acting roles.

Brunson is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, a stacked category in which she will face Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant"), Elle Fanning ("The Great"), Issa Rae ("Insecure") and Jean Smart ("Hacks"). Smart won the Emmy in 2021 for the same role, and Brosnahan previously won for Midge Maisel in 2018.

In "Abbott Elementary" Brunson plays an optimistic second grade teacher in an underfunded Philadelphia public school. The show has been met with critical and commercial success, setting it up for a second season which premiers on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The trailer for the second season of "Abbott Elementary" was released Monday, previewing the escapades of the beloved cast of quirky characters.

The highly anticipated new season can be viewed on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Emmys Philadelphia Quinta Brunson West Philly Philly Comedy Television

Videos

Featured

Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Ava 100

Ava Gardner Festival to host concert at The Clayton Center

Just In

Must Read

Crime

14-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of West Philly recreation center employee
Tiffany Fletcher Arrest

Sponsored

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings
Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Children's Health

More kids are falling sick with a virus that can cause rare, polio-like syndrome, CDC warns
Enterovirus AFM

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Lions game
091122MilesSanders

Arts & Culture

Exhibition celebrating 100 years of Disney to launch world tour at The Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute Disney 100 exhibition

Holidays

Dress in costume and celebrate 125th anniversary of 'Dracula' at the Mütter Museum
Mutter Museum

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved