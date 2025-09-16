More Culture:

September 16, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter to headline Coachella music festival in April

The Montgomery County native's latest album, 'Man's Best Friend,' just topped the Billboard 200, and she took home the MTV Video Music Award for best pop artist.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter Coachella SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter will join Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma in headlining the Coachella music festival in 2026.

Sabrina Carpenter will headline the Coachella music festival alongside Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma, officials announced Tuesday.

The two-weekend festival takes places April 10-12 and April 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Carpenter, whose new album, "Man's Best Friend," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week, will perform on both Fridays alongside acts such as Ethel Cain, Teddy Swims, Katseye, the XX and Sexxy Red. 

MORE: WXPN announces full schedule for 2025 XPoNential Music Festival

Festival passes go on sale Friday. They start at $549 for general admission and $1,299 for VIP tickets. Attendees also can camp on the grounds for an additional cost.

Carpenter last hit the Coachella stage in April 2024, when she performed her song "Espresso" for the first time ahead of the release of her album "Short N' Sweet" a few months later. In an Instagram post recapping the concert, she lauded the chance to perform "Don't Know Why" with Norah Jones. 

The Coachella announcement follows a busy few weeks for Carpenter. The Quakertown native released "Man's Best Friend" on Aug. 29 and then on Sept. 7 took home three MTV Video Music Awards — best pop artist, best album ("Short N' Sweet") and best visual effects (the music video to her single "Manchild"). 

At the VMAs, Carpenter performed "Tears," from her new album and referenced her music video, which co-stars Colman Domingo. The performance featured several drag queens who held up signs supporting transgender rights. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Sabrina Carpenter Philadelphia Concerts Festivals Pop Celebrities

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Corn Maze

Spook-tacular events in New Jersey
iStock-2202134337.png

Three types of scams every growing business should watch for

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philly Pretzel Factory plans to add water ice and soft-serve ice cream to menu

Philly Pretzel Factory

Sponsored

Break the stigma: understanding addiction and recovery

Limited - Overdose prevention

Illness

New report ranks Philadelphia and Allentown among toughest cities in America for people with asthma

Asthma Philadelphia Allentown

TV

At Emmys, Hannah Einbinder says 'Go Birds' in politicized speech

Hannah Einbinder Emmys

Fashion

Philly Fashion Week turns 20 with six days of events

Philly Fashion Week 2025

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid is in town, the latest on Quentin Grimes and more

Embiid 9.13.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved