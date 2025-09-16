Sabrina Carpenter to headline Coachella music festival in April

Sabrina Carpenter will headline the Coachella music festival alongside Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma, officials announced Tuesday.

The two-weekend festival takes places April 10-12 and April 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Carpenter, whose new album, "Man's Best Friend," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week, will perform on both Fridays alongside acts such as Ethel Cain, Teddy Swims, Katseye, the XX and Sexxy Red.

Festival passes go on sale Friday. They start at $549 for general admission and $1,299 for VIP tickets. Attendees also can camp on the grounds for an additional cost.

Carpenter last hit the Coachella stage in April 2024, when she performed her song "Espresso" for the first time ahead of the release of her album "Short N' Sweet" a few months later. In an Instagram post recapping the concert, she lauded the chance to perform "Don't Know Why" with Norah Jones.

The Coachella announcement follows a busy few weeks for Carpenter. The Quakertown native released "Man's Best Friend" on Aug. 29 and then on Sept. 7 took home three MTV Video Music Awards — best pop artist, best album ("Short N' Sweet") and best visual effects (the music video to her single "Manchild").

At the VMAs, Carpenter performed "Tears," from her new album and referenced her music video, which co-stars Colman Domingo. The performance featured several drag queens who held up signs supporting transgender rights.