August 29, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Rocky Horror'-inspired music video with Colman Domingo

'Tears' is the second track off the pop singer's new album 'Man's Best Friend,' which was released Friday.

By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Colman Domingo stars as a version of Dr. Frank-N-Furter from 'The Rock Horror Picture Show' in the new music video for Sabrina Carpenter's 'Tears.'

Sabrina Carpenter's latest music video is an homage to the midnight movie "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" — and a Philly native takes the lead role.

Colman Domingo straps on heels and a series of wigs in the video for "Tears," the second track off Carpenter's new album "Man's Best Friend." The film short finds Carpenter, styled like a classic Hitchcock blonde, seeking help in a spooky house after a car crash. Inside she finds Domingo and a coven of glam, sinister party guests. Over the course of the song, Carpenter goes on a journey similar to Susan Sarandon's character Janet in "Rocky Horror." The initially wide-eyed ingenue is twirling around a stripper pole in a cornfield and leading a dance break in lingerie by the time the music stops.

MORE: HAIM sisters share their Jersey Shore memories on Kylie Kelce's podcast

Carpenter also make a winking reference to her past music videos — like the "Death Becomes Her" riff "Taste" — in the final minute. Her boyfriend, who miraculously survived the car crash, stumbles onto the scene after her seemingly imagined romp with Domingo and Co. But the pop star is not pleased to see him.

"No, it's a thing," she says. "Someone has to die every video. I'm sorry."

Carpenter then wields her heel like a throwing star and offs him.

"He was a nice one too," she sighs. "You have to give the people what they want."

Domingo hyped up the video in a series of social media posts. The West Philly native thanked "Sabs" for "inviting me to truly play" and sent a message of support to the trans community.

"About to break the internet. Tears. 😎👌🏾 Protect all the Dolls," he tweeted.

Carpenter, a Montgomery County girl herself, praised her "truly incomparable, magnetic, and fantastic" co-star in posts to Instagram and X. 

"Wish we were still dancing in the street at 4am x," she wrote.

It's been a busy morning for the singer, who also released her seventh album "Man's Best Friend" and lyric videos for the rest of the album's tracks on Friday. She dropped the lead single and Billboard No. 1 hit "Manchild" in June.


