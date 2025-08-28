HAIM sisters share their Jersey Shore memories on Kylie Kelce's podcast

During HAIM's appearance Thursday on Kylie Kelce's podcast, the three sisters that make up the pop-rock band said that kicking off their tour in Philadelphia was a "strategic decision."

While they grew up in California's San Fernando Valley, their mom, Donna, was born and raised just outside the city and is spending time in the area with friends and family before going to see her daughters perform at the Mann Center on Sept. 4.

"My mom is coming to the show on a party bus," Alana Haim said on "Not Gonna Lie." "They made their own merch in neon shirts — her whole friend group, they want us to see them."

The band is made up of Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, who are notably friends with fellow Pennsylvania-connected musician Taylor Swift. HAIM is about to embark on a two-month tour to promote its new album, "I quit," with its first stop in Philly. Before the show, the sisters appeared on Kelce's podcast to talk about their local connection, Eagles fandom and creating a lasting sisterhood bond.

The sisters said they love Philadelphia and spent a lot of time in the area as children, presumably visiting family. A Facebook page for Donna Haim says she grew up in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County. She visited Los Angeles in her youth before moving there to attend UCLA and study art history, LA Weekly reported.

When the sisters were children, Donna's father would rent a vacation house in the Jersey Shore, so they spent summers in Margate, Ventnor City and Longport. They recalled indulging in fudgy wudgies and water ice and stopping to see Lucy the Elephant.

"I learned how to ride a bike in L.A., but I could ride a bike by myself in New Jersey," Este said. "In L.A., (my parents thought) it was too dangerous, but in New Jersey they were like, 'She'll be fine.'"

Kelce said her oldest daughter had a similar experience this summer, when she was able to bike for the first time by herself on their annual trip to Sea Isle City.

Kelce, a diehard Eagles fan, asked whether the local ties mean the sisters root for the Birds. They responded that they "love all the Kelce teams," referring to Kelce's husband, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, and brother-in-law Travis Kelce, who's a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Toward the end of the episode, the sisters gave advice to Kelce on what instruments to start her own children on (electric drums with a headset, then let them pick what comes next). They also offered some words of wisdom on how to keep a close bond as siblings.

"It's a revolving door of people that will be in your life, but your sisters will always be there for you, so you have to keep them close," Alana said. "I think that has really bonded us through our whole lives."

Watch the full episode below: