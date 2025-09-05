More Events:

September 05, 2025

WXPN announces full schedule for 2025 XPoNential Music Festival

Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, WAR, Greensky Bluegrass and more headline three-day waterfront event at Wiggins Park in Camden

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Music
Xponential Music Festival Provided Courtesy/WXPN

WXPN has revealed the stage times and lineup for the 32nd annual XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, running Friday through Sunday, Sept. 19–21, at Wiggins Park on the Camden waterfront.

The festival once again offers a curated mix of indie rock, roots, blues and singer-songwriters on two stages — the Roland Traynor River Stage and the Marina Stage — along with food and beverage vendors, artist merch and family-friendly activities.

This year’s headliners include indie rock stars Courtney Barnett and Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, plus genre-bending legends WAR.

Friday, Sept. 19
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Performances include Fawziyya Heart, Southern Avenue and SNACKTIME on the Marina Stage, while Black Buttafly, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and WAR take over the River Stage.

Saturday, Sept. 20
The music starts at noon with WXPN’s 2025 Song Challenge winner Sadie Gust on the River Stage, followed by Owen Stewart, Soccer Mommy, Molly Tuttle and Sharon Van Etten. The Marina Stage lineup features Maxwell Stern & The Good Light Band, Tune-Yards, Richard Thompson and Kathleen Edwards.

Sunday, Sept. 21
Zinadelphia, Spin Doctors, Greensky Bluegrass and Courtney Barnett close out the River Stage, while Emily Drinker, Michigander, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and Craig Finn headline the Marina Stage. Gates open at noon.

Tickets and the full schedule are available at xpnfest.org.

XPoNential Music Festival

Sept. 19-21
Wiggins Park on the Camden Waterfront
2 Riverside Drive
Camden, NJ 08103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Music Concerts Xponential Music Festival Camden Waterfront

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

NJDOT reminds drivers to stay alert as summer ends and schools reopen

Just In

Must Read

Government

With Philly water rate hikes kicking in, average customers can expect to pay nearly $100 more per year

pwd rate increase

Sponsored

NJDOT: Stay alert as summer ends

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

Children's Health

Nicotine pouch makers should use childproof packaging, FDA advises

Nicotine Pouches Childproof

Entertainment

Jalen Hurts unveils his Wheaties box on 'GMA'

jalen hurts gma

Festivals

WXPN announces full schedule for 2025 XPoNential Music Festival

Xponential Music Festival

Eagles

Nine Eagles players land on NFL's 'Top 100' list

090225LaneJohnsonJalenHurts

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved