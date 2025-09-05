WXPN announces full schedule for 2025 XPoNential Music Festival

WXPN has revealed the stage times and lineup for the 32nd annual XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, running Friday through Sunday, Sept. 19–21, at Wiggins Park on the Camden waterfront.

The festival once again offers a curated mix of indie rock, roots, blues and singer-songwriters on two stages — the Roland Traynor River Stage and the Marina Stage — along with food and beverage vendors, artist merch and family-friendly activities.

This year’s headliners include indie rock stars Courtney Barnett and Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, plus genre-bending legends WAR.

Friday, Sept. 19

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Performances include Fawziyya Heart, Southern Avenue and SNACKTIME on the Marina Stage, while Black Buttafly, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and WAR take over the River Stage.

Saturday, Sept. 20

The music starts at noon with WXPN’s 2025 Song Challenge winner Sadie Gust on the River Stage, followed by Owen Stewart, Soccer Mommy, Molly Tuttle and Sharon Van Etten. The Marina Stage lineup features Maxwell Stern & The Good Light Band, Tune-Yards, Richard Thompson and Kathleen Edwards.

Sunday, Sept. 21

Zinadelphia, Spin Doctors, Greensky Bluegrass and Courtney Barnett close out the River Stage, while Emily Drinker, Michigander, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and Craig Finn headline the Marina Stage. Gates open at noon.

Tickets and the full schedule are available at xpnfest.org.

Sept. 19-21

Wiggins Park on the Camden Waterfront

2 Riverside Drive

Camden, NJ 08103



