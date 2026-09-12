Sixers player preview: Labaron Philon Jr. aims to provide a spark in rookie season

Welcome to PhillyVoice's series of Sixers player previews ahead of the 2026-27 season.

After two years of volatility, Sixers fans entered this offseason teetering on apathy. Then came new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey, the architect of what became a dream summer. Gansey traded Paul George away, landing five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. As Gansey accumulated depth around Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, the door opened for an unfathomable addition.

LeBron James is a member of the Sixers, rounding out one of the most talented starting lineups in recent NBA history. And suddenly, the Sixers have cultivated more local and national interest than ever before. Games are not won on paper, but the Sixers are built to be full-blown championship contenders for however long James remains in Philadelphia.

As Sixers Media Day on Sept. 28 nears, our player preview series will focus on two key questions surrounding each member of the team's 14-player standard roster.

Up next: Labaron Philon Jr., the youngest member of a Sixers team with title aspirations. When the Sixers selected Philon with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft out of Alabama, there appeared to be a lane for the crafty point guard to earn a rotation role as a rookie. Now, that path is a lot less clear. What does Philon need to do in order to play early on, and what might hold him back?

SIXERS PLAYER PREVIEWS

Joel Embiid | Labaron Philon Jr.

How much off-ball utility can Philon bring on offense?

In a general sense, the easiest way for Philon to make some sort of NBA impact as a rookie would be to receive a sense of empowerment as a ball-handler. He is incredibly comfortable and smooth with the ball in his hands, and a tight handle helps him maneuver around the court with relative ease despite being so slight of frame. He is a dangerous pull-up shooter.

Philon is far more of a known commodity with the ball than without the ball right now, but how often will he be able to play with the ball on a team that has Maxey, Edgecombe, Brown, James and Embiid? Even Anfernee Simons, an excellent backup guard with plenty of experience, will present a roadblock for Philon when it comes to assuming on-ball responsibilities.

So, how much can Philon add offensively if he does not get to play on the ball? Can he reliably knock down spot-up triples? The answer to that question being yes will prove especially valuable if he is comfortable spotting up from well beyond the arc to provide more space for the Sixers' primary ball-handlers. Philon's one-on-one ability bodes well for his future attacking closeouts on the second side, and that would fit well alongside the drive-and-kick abilities of many of his new teammates.

Ultimately, if all of Philon's value is wrapped up in playing with the ball in his hands, his chances to impact winning at the NBA level this season will probably be far and few between because of how many proven playmakers and scorers are already locked into this rotation. If he proves to be a dynamic off-ball player – likely via catch-and-shoot looks, movement shooting and attacking closeouts – the case for keeping some youth and speed on the floor becomes more compelling.

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Anfernee Simons | Dean Wade | Ariel Hukporti

Just how much of a weak link will Philon be defensively?

Philon's offensive value needs to be consistent and repeatable regardless of the rest of the Sixers' available personnel, because he is probably going to grade out as an extremely poor defender in the NBA. Philon entered the NBA listed at 176 pounds; Gansey and Philon have both acknowledged he will need to bulk up as time goes on.

Gansey professed some optimism about Philon's defensive prospects after a challenging year on that end of the floor. Philon had a massive offensive workload as a sophomore at Alabama, and Gansey said that impacted his defensive output. As a freshman, Gansey said, Philon was a much better defender for the Crimson Tide.

Philon certainly will not be overtasked offensively in Philadelphia. Gansey is a believer in Philon's mental makeup, and to some degree that can help offset physical deficiencies. Ultimately, though, 176 pounds is 176 pounds. Philon will be an obvious target for opposing offenses and is going to have to prove he cannot be exploited.

"I know it's in him," Gansey said. "He's got good instincts, good hands, he's tough, he'll get into people, he's competitive."



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James' decision | Projecting Sixers' rotation | James' impact, on and off the court