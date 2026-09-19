A Halloween speakeasy inspired by Edgar Allan Poe and Sleepy Hollow has opened near the author’s former Philly home

A new Halloween pop-up in Northern Liberties is leaning into Philadelphia’s literary history, mixing Edgar Allan Poe with the Headless Horseman inside a book-lined speakeasy near the author’s former home.

Newsroom Philly's pop-up at 1102 Germantown Ave. draws on Poe’s work and Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” with pumpkins, candlelight, ravens and other references throughout the space.

Newsroom is also near the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, the only surviving Philadelphia home where Poe lived. Poe lived in the city from 1838 to 1844 and spent about a year at the surviving house, from 1843 to 1844.

References to Poe and Sleepy Hollow appear throughout the pop-up, including ravens, Headless Horseman imagery and a hidden black cat.

FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

Several cocktails follow the literary and Halloween theme. The Headless Horseman is a mezcal drink served with smoke, while Moon Over Sleepy Hollow combines vodka and pomegranate. A Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned comes with pumpkin-shaped ice, and The Raven’s Cauldron is a large-format rum cocktail for four served with dry ice.

Photo Credit/Cody Aldrich

Newsroom’s regular food menu will also be available during the pop-up.

The Pumpkin Press will remain open through Nov. 1 before Newsroom switches to its holiday theme. Reservations are encouraged and are available through Resy.

The Pumpkin Press at Newsroom Philly

Dates: Open now through Nov. 1

Location: Newsroom Philly

Address: 1102 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia 19123

Neighborhood: Northern Liberties

Theme: Edgar Allan Poe, Sleepy Hollow and the Headless Horseman

Food: Newsroom’s regular menu will be available

Cocktails: Seasonal drinks inspired by Poe, Sleepy Hollow and Halloween

Reservations: Encouraged

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.