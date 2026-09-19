More Events:

September 19, 2026

A Halloween speakeasy inspired by Edgar Allan Poe and Sleepy Hollow has opened near the author’s former Philly home

The Pumpkin Press features glowing pumpkins, ravens, hidden literary references and Poe- and Sleepy Hollow-inspired cocktails through Nov. 1.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food & Drink Speakeasy
The Newsroom Speakeasy Photo Credit/Cody Aldrich

Newsroom Philadelphia has transformed into The Pumpkin Press through at least Nov. 1, with décor and cocktails inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, Sleepy Hollow and the Headless Horseman.

A new Halloween pop-up in Northern Liberties is leaning into Philadelphia’s literary history, mixing Edgar Allan Poe with the Headless Horseman inside a book-lined speakeasy near the author’s former home.

Newsroom Philly's pop-up at 1102 Germantown Ave. draws on Poe’s work and Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” with pumpkins, candlelight, ravens and other references throughout the space.

Newsroom is also near the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, the only surviving Philadelphia home where Poe lived. Poe lived in the city from 1838 to 1844 and spent about a year at the surviving house, from 1843 to 1844.

References to Poe and Sleepy Hollow appear throughout the pop-up, including ravens, Headless Horseman imagery and a hidden black cat.

  • FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

Several cocktails follow the literary and Halloween theme. The Headless Horseman is a mezcal drink served with smoke, while Moon Over Sleepy Hollow combines vodka and pomegranate. A Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned comes with pumpkin-shaped ice, and The Raven’s Cauldron is a large-format rum cocktail for four served with dry ice.

The Newsroom Philly SpeakeasyPhoto Credit/Cody Aldrich

Newsroom’s regular food menu will also be available during the pop-up.

The Pumpkin Press will remain open through Nov. 1 before Newsroom switches to its holiday theme. Reservations are encouraged and are available through Resy.

The Pumpkin Press at Newsroom Philly

Dates: Open now through Nov. 1
Location: Newsroom Philly
Address: 1102 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia 19123
Neighborhood: Northern Liberties
Theme: Edgar Allan Poe, Sleepy Hollow and the Headless Horseman
Food: Newsroom’s regular menu will be available
Cocktails: Seasonal drinks inspired by Poe, Sleepy Hollow and Halloween
Reservations: Encouraged

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Food & Drink Speakeasy Experiences Cocktails

Featured

Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone

See Rocky IV actor Dolph Lundgren tomorrow at Temple
Limited - AVA 2026

Philadelphia's next generation of opera stars takes center stage at AVA's Giargiari Bel Canto Competition

Just In

Must Read

Government

Task force to evaluate potential impacts of data centers in Philly

Mayor Cherelle Parker

Weekend

16 things to do in Philly and the suburbs this weekend

Center City District - Open Streets

Illness

U.S. cancer deaths are down, but early-onset diagnoses keep rising

Cancer Research Report

Music

Pro-Palestinian protest planned for Ed Sheeran's Philly concert

Ed Sheeran Philly concert

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 1, Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles-Commanders-Dallas-Goedert-2_091426

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved