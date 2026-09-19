Sneaky late pickups for your fantasy football team

Earlier this week, we published our best fantasy football waiver claims for Week 2 and also gave you start-sit recommendations based on matchups.

But things develop during the week during the NFL season, especially injuries, that make some players more sensible to pick up as the week progresses.

If you're not loving your flex options this week or still looking to pad your bench for the long haul, here are some options that are probably still available to be added.

Quarterback

Carson Wentz, Vikings: He gets another start as Kyler Murray remains out and comes off a three-TD performance in relief against the the Packers in Week 1, with the Bears and their woeful defense up next. The game will probably be a shootout, so Wentz and the Vikings will need to drop back a lot .With Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, Wentz has good firepower at his disposal. He's still being rostered in just 6% of Yahoo! leagues, so he should be available.

Drew Lock, Seahawks: If you're just not loving your QB1's matchup this week, Lock isn't a bad pickup. He showed good chemistry with Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the season opener, has had extra time to prepare because Seattle played last Wednesday night, and faces a Cardinals defense that likely overachieved in the team's Week 1 upset of the Chargers.

Running back

Demond Claiborn, Vikings: Sticking with the Vikings, they put Jordan Mason on IR this week with a thumb injury, leaving Aaron Jones as their RB1, but Jones is on the downside of his career while Claiborn, a speedy rookie sixth rounder, is sure to be active for the first time and get a decent number of snaps. Claiborn ran a 4.37 in the 40, so he brings an explosive element to Minnesota's run game. He can make the most of less carries.

Jonah Coleman, Broncos: R.J. Harvey is questionable with a hamstring, which could open the door for the impressive rookie Coleman to get some time on offense after being relegated to kickoff return in Week 1. Coleman was very impressive in the preseason, and with J.K. Dobbins' injury history, Coleman could be a valuable asset to get now and hold onto for when he inevitably gets plenty of run. He's available in 75% of Yahoo! leagues.

Wide receiver

Kayshon Boutte, Texans: How many WR1 are only rostered in 23% of Yahoo! leagues? Boutte becomes WR1 with Nico Collins listed as out against the Bengals, who have improved defensively but not enough to keep Boutte from being an impact receiver as C.J. Stroud's top target. Boutte only had one catch in his Texans debut but look for the former Patriots receiver's target share to skyrocket with Collins on the sideline.

Michael Mayer, Raiders: With Brock Bowers highly unlikely to debut this week – he's listed as doubtful – Mayer will be one of the Raiders' top targets and is only rostered in 20% of Yahoo! leagues. He had six receptions on seven targets for just 32 yards in Week 1. The receiving yards were underwhelming but the seven targets were the most on the team. HC Klint Kubiak runs a very tight end-friendly offense. Mayer recently signed a three-year extension, so you know the Raiders like him. He's a second-round pick who caught 180 passes at Notre Dame.

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