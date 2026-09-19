FEASTIVAL will bring bites and drinks from 25+ Philly restaurants and bars as performances unfold throughout FringeArts

FEASTIVAL will turn FringeArts into a mix of tasting room and performance space on Wednesday, Oct. 28, with food and drink offerings from more than 25 Philadelphia restaurants and bars alongside live performances throughout the venue.

Rather than separating dinner and entertainment into different parts of the night, performances will happen among attendees and, in some cases, above the crowd. Brian Sanders’ JUNK is among the artists announced so far, with more performers expected to be added.

The lineup includes South Philly Barbacoa/Casa México, Fork, a.kitchen, Post Haste, Irwin’s, High Street, Grace & Proper, Franklin Fountain, Kiddo, Manong, Habibi, Wilder and more.

Photo Credit/Andrew Piccone

Cristina Martinez, Ari Miller and Rue Landau will co-host the event, which begins at 7 p.m. at FringeArts and Fringe Bar, 140 N. Columbus Blvd.

General admission tickets cost $200 for the 7 p.m. main event, which features food and drink offerings from participating restaurants and bars alongside live performances and installations. VIP tickets cost $350 and include entry at 6 p.m., plus exclusive bites and special performances.

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The format brings food, drink tastings and live entertainment together in one night, with attendees moving through the venue as different performances take place around them.

Creative cocktail attire is suggested.

FEASTIVAL is celebrating its 15th year and serves as FringeArts’ largest annual fundraiser. Proceeds benefit FringeArts programming and the Fringe Festival.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Main event: 7-9:30 p.m.

VIP entry: 6 p.m.

Location: FringeArts + Fringe Bar

Address: 140 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia 19106

General admission: $200

VIP admission: $350

Food and drink: More than 25 participating restaurants and bars announced

Entertainment: Live performances and installations, including Brian Sanders’ JUNK

Co-hosts: Cristina Martinez, Ari Miller and Rue Landau

Dress: Creative cocktail

Beneficiary: FringeArts programming and the Fringe Festival

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.