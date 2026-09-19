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September 19, 2026

Ride a ghost train through Salem County’s dark countryside and hear live ghost stories and local legends

The Oct. 16, 17 and 24 rides cover 18 miles on a historic rail line before passengers step off at Fenwick Grove for an eerie evening of folklore and live storytelling.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Halloween
Woodstown Central’s Salem Ghost Train Photo Credit/Hank Cutler

Woodstown Central’s Salem Ghost Train will take riders on an 18-mile nighttime journey through Salem County before stopping at Fenwick Grove for live ghost stories and local folklore.

A fall train ride through South Jersey gets a spooky twist this October when Woodstown Central sends passengers into the night for ghost stories and local legends told just outside Salem City.

The Salem Ghost Train runs Oct. 16, 17 and 24, departing at 6:30 p.m. from South Woodstown Station. The 2½-hour experience begins with a nighttime ride through Salem County farmland and woods before passengers step off at Fenwick Grove for live storytelling presented by the Salem County Historical Society.

The route covers about 18 miles round trip on Salem County’s first railroad line, which dates to 1863. At Fenwick Grove, storytellers share local legends, folklore and ghost tales in an outdoor setting just outside Salem City.

This is not a haunted house on rails. There are no jump scares, actors chasing people through the dark or haunted-house walkthroughs. The experience leans on local history, nighttime scenery and storytelling instead.

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That makes the Salem Ghost Train a better fit for families and anyone who wants something spooky without intense scare tactics. The dark countryside and outdoor stop at Fenwick Grove provide the atmosphere, while the stories focus on Salem County’s past.

Tickets start at $35. Riders are asked to arrive 20 to 30 minutes before departure, and free parking is available on site. Woodstown Central also recommends bringing a small flashlight and wearing comfortable shoes because the stop at Fenwick Grove includes walking over grass, dirt and uneven terrain in low light.

Light snacks and nonalcoholic drinks are allowed aboard the train. Restrooms are available at the station and onboard.

Salem Ghost Train

Dates: Friday, Oct. 16; Saturday, Oct. 17; Saturday, Oct. 24
Departure: 6:30 p.m.
Duration: 2 hours, 30 minutes
Location: South Woodstown Station
Address: 650 Alloway-Woodstown Road, Woodstown, NJ 08098
Tickets: From $35
Route: Approximately 18 miles round trip
Includes: Nighttime train ride, stop at Fenwick Grove and live Salem County ghost stories and folklore
Parking: Free
Age: Family-friendly
Good to know: Arrive 20-30 minutes early, bring a small flashlight and wear comfortable shoes

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Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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