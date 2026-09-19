Ride a ghost train through Salem County’s dark countryside and hear live ghost stories and local legends

A fall train ride through South Jersey gets a spooky twist this October when Woodstown Central sends passengers into the night for ghost stories and local legends told just outside Salem City.

The Salem Ghost Train runs Oct. 16, 17 and 24, departing at 6:30 p.m. from South Woodstown Station. The 2½-hour experience begins with a nighttime ride through Salem County farmland and woods before passengers step off at Fenwick Grove for live storytelling presented by the Salem County Historical Society.

The route covers about 18 miles round trip on Salem County’s first railroad line, which dates to 1863. At Fenwick Grove, storytellers share local legends, folklore and ghost tales in an outdoor setting just outside Salem City.

This is not a haunted house on rails. There are no jump scares, actors chasing people through the dark or haunted-house walkthroughs. The experience leans on local history, nighttime scenery and storytelling instead.

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That makes the Salem Ghost Train a better fit for families and anyone who wants something spooky without intense scare tactics. The dark countryside and outdoor stop at Fenwick Grove provide the atmosphere, while the stories focus on Salem County’s past.

Tickets start at $35. Riders are asked to arrive 20 to 30 minutes before departure, and free parking is available on site. Woodstown Central also recommends bringing a small flashlight and wearing comfortable shoes because the stop at Fenwick Grove includes walking over grass, dirt and uneven terrain in low light.

Light snacks and nonalcoholic drinks are allowed aboard the train. Restrooms are available at the station and onboard.

Dates: Friday, Oct. 16; Saturday, Oct. 17; Saturday, Oct. 24

Departure: 6:30 p.m.

Duration: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Location: South Woodstown Station

Address: 650 Alloway-Woodstown Road, Woodstown, NJ 08098

Tickets: From $35

Route: Approximately 18 miles round trip

Includes: Nighttime train ride, stop at Fenwick Grove and live Salem County ghost stories and folklore

Parking: Free

Age: Family-friendly

Good to know: Arrive 20-30 minutes early, bring a small flashlight and wear comfortable shoes

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