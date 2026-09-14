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September 14, 2026

Vintage hot rods and motorcycles will race on the beach in Wildwood this October

The Race of Gentlemen will bring two days of racing to the sand behind Morey's Piers on Oct. 3-4, with live music and a beach party.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Races
Race of the Gentleman - Wildwoods David Carlo Photography/Courtesy of Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority

Vintage hot rods and motorcycles will race along the beach behind Morey's Piers during The Race of Gentlemen in Wildwood on Oct. 3-4.

The Race of Gentlemen will turn the Wildwood beach into a racetrack for a weekend in October, when vintage hot rods and motorcycles line up on the sand for head-to-head races near the boardwalk.

The races will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, on the beach behind Morey's Piers. Gates open at 8 a.m. both days, with racing expected to begin shortly afterward. Race times are dependent on the tides. Spectators can enter through Morey's Piers at 3501 Boardwalk.

What separates the event from a typical vintage car show is that these machines aren't coming to Wildwood to sit behind ropes. They're built to race.

The vehicles also have to fit the event's vintage racing theme. The competition features pre-1934 cars and pre-1947 motorcycles, with additional rules governing vehicle bodies, engines, tires and other components.

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Once they reach Wildwood, drivers and riders put them to work on a 1/8-mile straightaway built directly on the beach.

And when the engines stop Saturday afternoon, the beach won't immediately quiet down. A post-race party with live music is planned at PigDog at the end of Morey's Pier. The broader Race of Gentlemen weekend begins Thursday, Oct. 1, with additional activities planned before racing starts Saturday morning. An awards ceremony will follow Sunday's competition.

Adult admission for either Saturday or Sunday costs $63, including the booking fee, plus sales tax. A weekend ticket costs $104.25 before sales tax. Tickets for kids ages 6-16 cost $22 for one day or $32.25 for the weekend, before sales tax.

Beach wheelchairs will be available with a deposit and identification. Chairs and strollers are permitted, but coolers, outside food and drinks, pets other than service animals, professional camera equipment, drones and tents are prohibited.

The Race of Gentlemen

Saturday, Oct. 3-Sunday, Oct. 4
Gates open: 8 a.m.
Wildwood beach behind Morey's Piers
3501 Boardwalk
Wildwood, NJ 08260
Adult admission: $63 single day; $104.25 weekend, plus tax
Kids ages 6-16: $22 single day; $32.25 weekend, plus tax
Race times: Dependent on tides

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Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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