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September 03, 2026

Pumpkins, potions and bats are coming to Morris Arboretum & Gardens this October

The garden’s Halloween lineup includes a cottage covered in hundreds of pumpkins, a scarecrow walk, spooky storytime and a nighttime bat walk.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Halloween
MA&G_Morris-Pumpkin-Cottage_photo-by-Bill Cullina.jpg Photo Credit/Bill Cullina

The Morris Pumpkin Cottage will be covered in hundreds of pumpkins during Morris Arboretum’s October lineup of Halloween displays and activities.

Morris Arboretum & Gardens is adding hundreds of pumpkins, more than 40 scarecrows and a few stranger sides of nature to its fall scenery this October.

At the center of the garden’s Halloween lineup is the Morris Pumpkin Cottage, a 100-square-foot structure covered in pumpkins of different shapes and sizes. It sits at the end of a promenade lined with more pumpkins, gourds, scarecrows and fall decorations.

The 19th annual Scarecrow Walk will run from Thursday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 1. This year’s entries will draw inspiration from decades ending in “70,” ranging from the 1770s and 1970s to an imagined 2070s. Attendees can vote for their favorite scarecrow through Oct. 18.

The scheduled activities begin Friday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. with a reading of Bethany Barton’s “I’m Trying to Love Spiders.” Children can make spider crafts to take home after the story.

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On Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, attendees can use materials found in nature to craft magical wands and make-believe potions. The activity runs from 10 a.m. to noon both days.

Costumes are encouraged for a spooky storytime Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 10:30 a.m. The reading of Linda Williams’ “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” will be followed by a scarecrow craft.

The nighttime program Going Batty! will take place Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. The evening begins with a presentation about bats and their role in the environment. Attendees will then head outside to look for the animals in flight. Registration costs $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers and covers one adult and one child. Participants can add a cedar bat box for $55.

The month’s final scheduled Halloween activity will explore carnivorous plants. Children and adults can come in costume Thursday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. to learn about the plants and make plant-monster crafts to carry while trick-or-treating.

The spider activity, wand and potion making, spooky storytime and carnivorous-plant craft are included with general admission.

General admission to Morris Arboretum costs $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $12 for students and children ages 3-17. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. Tickets purchased online are discounted by $2.

The complete schedule and registration information are available through Morris Arboretum & Gardens.

October Halloween programming at Morris Arboretum

Thursday, Oct. 1-Saturday, Oct. 31
Morris Arboretum & Gardens
100 E. Northwestern Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Separate registration and fees apply to Going Batty!

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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