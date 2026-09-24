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September 24, 2026

Morgan’s Pier has turned into a six-week fall festival with pumpkins, Yappy Hours and a Halloween bash

Fall Fest runs through Oct. 31 with daily pumpkin carving, seasonal food and drinks, live entertainment and autumn events along the Delaware River.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Oktoberfest
Morgan's Pier Fall Fest Provided Courtesy/Morgan's Pier

Fall decorations, pumpkins and views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge set the scene for Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest, running through Oct. 31 along the Delaware River waterfront.

Morgan’s Pier is turning its waterfront space into a fall destination with pumpkins, seasonal food, dog-friendly happy hours and a Halloween finale.

Fall Fest runs through Oct. 31 at the Delaware River venue beneath the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. The Pier will be decorated for the season, with daily pumpkin carving, fall food and cocktails, live bands, DJs and other events planned throughout the run.

Pumpkin Carving at Morgan's PierProvided Courtesy/Morgan's Pier

Pumpkin carving at Morgan's Pier.


Pumpkin carving is available daily until 8 p.m., with small pumpkins priced at $5 and large pumpkins at $10.

The seasonal menu leans into fall with dishes including smoked pork belly tacos with squash and peppers, pear and kale pizza, mac and cheese, warm peach pie and fresh churros. Drinks include fall sangria, an apple-spiced toddy and several warm cocktails, along with Apple Sauce’d, Morgan’s Pier’s frozen apple cider slushie.

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Mondays are set aside for Yappy Hour, when dogs are welcome at the Pier. Live bands, DJs and other entertainment also will continue throughout Fall Fest.

One of the bigger events during the run is Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. The 21+ celebration includes an open bar, unlimited soft pretzels and live music from Sometimes Why. Advance tickets cost $50, while tickets at the door will be $60 if they are still available. The first 200 attendees also will receive a Morgan’s Pier stein.

The season ends on Halloween with Morgan’s Pier’s annual Halloween Bash and “Drink the Bar Dry” party. Costumes, drinks and late-night entertainment are planned, with additional details expected closer to Oct. 31.

Some individual events during Fall Fest may have their own cover charge or ticket requirements.

Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest

Dates: Sept. 24-Oct. 31
Location: Morgan’s Pier, 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
Pumpkin carving: Daily until 8 p.m.; $5 for a small pumpkin and $10 for a large pumpkin
Highlights: Seasonal food and drinks, Monday Yappy Hours, live bands and DJs, Oktoberfest and Halloween programming
Admission: No general Fall Fest admission price is currently listed; and some individual events require tickets or a cover
Oktoberfest: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2-6 p.m.; $50 in advance and $60 at the door, if available
Halloween: Halloween Bash and “Drink the Bar Dry” party on Oct. 31

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Oktoberfest Morgan's Pier Food & Drink

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