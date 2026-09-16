Blackwood Pumpkin Festival will bring 200+ vendors, food trucks and live entertainment to South Jersey

Downtown Blackwood will fill with more than 200 vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and fall activities when the Blackwood Pumpkin Festival takes over the South Jersey community this October.

The festival will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout downtown Blackwood and adjoining streets. Mainstage Center for the Arts, which organizes the event, expects more than 8,000 people to attend.

More than 200 craft and merchandise vendors will set up throughout the festival, with local businesses, artisans, nonprofits and community organizations also participating. Food trucks and other festival food will be available throughout the day.

There will be plenty to do between stops at the vendor stands. The festival will include live entertainment, pumpkin painting, scarecrow building, inflatables, games and other family-friendly activities.

Admission is free. Anyone driving to the festival can park at Highland Regional High School, with shuttles available to take attendees to the event grounds.

If weather forces the festival to be postponed, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Downtown and adjoining streets, Blackwood, New Jersey 08012

Admission: Free

Parking: Highland Regional High School, with shuttles to the festival

Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 11



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