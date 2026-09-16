More Events:

September 16, 2026

Blackwood Pumpkin Festival will bring 200+ vendors, food trucks and live entertainment to South Jersey

The free Oct. 4 festival will take over downtown Blackwood with pumpkin painting, scarecrow building, inflatables and games.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Family-Friendly
Blackwood Pumpkin Festival Photo Credit/Dave Gruen Photography

The Blackwood Pumpkin Festival will fill downtown Blackwood with more than 200 vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and fall activities on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Downtown Blackwood will fill with more than 200 vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and fall activities when the Blackwood Pumpkin Festival takes over the South Jersey community this October.

The festival will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout downtown Blackwood and adjoining streets. Mainstage Center for the Arts, which organizes the event, expects more than 8,000 people to attend.

More than 200 craft and merchandise vendors will set up throughout the festival, with local businesses, artisans, nonprofits and community organizations also participating. Food trucks and other festival food will be available throughout the day.

There will be plenty to do between stops at the vendor stands. The festival will include live entertainment, pumpkin painting, scarecrow building, inflatables, games and other family-friendly activities.

Admission is free. Anyone driving to the festival can park at Highland Regional High School, with shuttles available to take attendees to the event grounds.

If weather forces the festival to be postponed, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11.

Blackwood Pumpkin Festival

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4
Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Downtown and adjoining streets, Blackwood, New Jersey 08012
Admission: Free
Parking: Highland Regional High School, with shuttles to the festival
Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Family-Friendly South Jersey Events Shopping Food & Drink Live Music

Featured

Merrick Farm - Aerial View

40 minutes from Center City, this $11 million Bucks County estate has its own private sports complex
Limited - AVA 2026

Philadelphia's next generation of opera stars takes center stage at AVA's Giargiari Bel Canto Competition

Just In

Must Read

Government

'The mission became personal'

Philly 9/11 responders

Weekend

13 things to do in Philly and the suburbs this weekend

South Philly Sausage Fest and Flea Market

Women's Health

Maternal deaths in Philadelphia are rising, but most of them can be prevented, report shows

maternal mortality philadelphia

Movies

Here's what to expect at South Philly's upcoming video rental shop

Video rental store Philly

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 1, Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles-Commanders-Dallas-Goedert-2_091426

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved