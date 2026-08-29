Roxtoberfest to bring beer gardens, stein contests and costumed pets to Ridge Avenue

Roxborough’s take on Oktoberfest comes with beer gardens and steinholding, but also costumed pets, scarecrows and classic cars. The free Roxtoberfest street festival returns to Ridge Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 3, from noon to 6 p.m.

The festival stretches from Lyceum to Leverington avenues and will have three stages of entertainment, food trucks, local vendors and activities for adults, children and their dogs.

Live music will play throughout the afternoon on the Main Stage and RoxYunk Stage. A third stage will feature community performances and family programming.

Adults can enter the Beer Stein Competition, while children can compete in a root beer version for prizes and bragging rights.

Pets can enter a costume contest in looks ranging from spooky and silly to completely over the top. Scarecrows made by neighborhood businesses, organizations and residents will also line Ridge Avenue. Attendees can vote for their favorites, with prizes going to the best, funniest and quirkiest creations.

The Ridge Runners will display classic cars, while artists and makers will sell their work at the Art on the Ridge Marketplace. Food trucks and neighborhood restaurants will serve lunch and festival snacks, and several beer gardens and bars will pour drinks for adults.

The Community Wellness Village, presented by Independence Blue Cross, will offer health screenings, fitness activities and demonstrations. Historic Leverington Cemetery will also be open during the festival, with information about the early settlers, Revolutionary War patriots, Civil War soldiers and other Roxborough residents buried there.

Admission is free. Parking will be available at 465 Leverington Ave. and 514 Dupont St. The Manayunk/Norristown Regional Rail Line stops at Ivy Ridge, Manayunk and Wissahickon stations. Attendees taking a bus should check SEPTA’s current schedule because several routes serving Roxborough changed in August.

Saturday, Oct. 3 | Noon-6 p.m.

Ridge Avenue between Lyceum and Leverington avenues

Roxborough

Philadelphia, PA 19128

Free admission

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