Eagles-Titans Week 2 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles had a few starters in Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean, and Andrew Mukuba pop up on their injury report ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, in addition to starting LG Landon Dickerson landing on injured reserve. Carter, DeJean, and Mukuba are all good to go. Meanwhile, the Titans are mostly healthy.

Here are the Eagles' and Titans' inactives, with analysis.

• EDGE Jonathan Greenard: The Eagles didn't get much from their pass rush Week 1 against the Commanders, so they can use Greenard whenever he is ready to play. For now, Greenard remains out with a pectoral injury suffered while lifting weights prior to training camp.

• QB Tanner McKee (emergency QB): The Eagles' QB2 is Andy Dalton.



• QB Cole Payton: Payton is the Eagles' QB4. He is a good athlete who did play on the punt team in preseason games, so there's a chance he could be active at some point this season in some kind of role other than quarterback, but he's be inactive for the foreseeable future.



• WR Elijah Moore: Moore doesn't offer special teams chops, so Darius Cooper is up ahead of Moore.



• OG Micah Morris: Morris is a developmental offensive linemen who showed enough in camp to make the roster, but should be a mainstay on the inactive list this season.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LG Landon Dickerson: Dickerson had his worst game as a pro in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders, and was quickly thereafter placed on injured reserve. Drew Kendall will likely fill in for Dickerson at LG, though the Eagles could also play Kendall at center and move Cam Jurgens to guard.



• TE Eli Stowers: The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft because of his athletic traits, but he did not have a good rookie training camp, and is not yet ready to play. He was listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but was moved to IR. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season.







The Titans' inactives:

.@Titans inactives vs Eagles:



CB Cor’Dale Flott

LB James Williams

OL Antonio Mafi

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

TE Kylen Granson

DT Jackie Marshall — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 20, 2026

Cor'Dale Flott is the notable name here. He is a starting CB.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• EDGE Jaylen Harrell: Harrell is a rotational edge defender who had 25 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and 8 QB hits last season. He suffered a torn ACL during the preseason, and his season is over.



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