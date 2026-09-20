How to watch thousands of rowers race toward Boathouse Row at the 2026 Head of the Schuylkill Regatta

Thousands of rowers will race down the Schuylkill toward Boathouse Row during a major fall sporting event in Philadelphia.

The 2026 Head of the Schuylkill Regatta takes place Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25. High school, college, championship, adaptive and masters crews will compete throughout the weekend, with organizers expecting more than 8,000 competitors and as many as 30,000 spectators.

You don’t need to follow rowing to appreciate the scene. Boats will travel a roughly 2.5-mile course beneath four bridges before reaching the finish near Boathouse Row. Racing begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and 7:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Make Three Angels your home base

For the easiest spectator experience, start near the Three Angels statues on Kelly Drive. The area sits about a mile north of Boathouse Row and serves as the regatta’s main spectator hub.

From there, you can hear race commentary and watch the livestream inside the Festival Tent. Food trucks and vendors also will be concentrated nearby.

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If you want to see more of the course, the multi-use path follows the river between the starting area above Strawberry Mansion Bridge and the finish near Boathouse Row.

Races worth planning around

Races continue throughout both days, but a few parts of the schedule may be particularly appealing to casual spectators.

The men’s and women’s championship eights are scheduled for 3:35 and 3:50 p.m. Saturday. Each boat carries eight rowers and a coxswain.

Men’s and women’s varsity high school eights begin at 2:10 p.m. Sunday. All race times are tentative, so spectators should check the official schedule before leaving home.

Plan around the Kelly Drive restrictions

Driving directly to the course won’t be an option for most spectators. The section of Kelly Drive between Strawberry Mansion Bridge and Fountain Green Drive will be restricted to vehicles with event access passes from noon Friday, Oct. 23, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

Off-site parking will be available for $20 per day, with free shuttle buses running continuously between the parking areas and stops along the course.

Additional race information, maps and parking instructions are available through the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta.

Saturday, Oct. 24 | Racing begins at 8 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 | Racing begins at 7:45 a.m.

Schuylkill River along Kelly Drive

Festival Area near the Three Angels statues

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Schedule, maps and spectator information

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Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.