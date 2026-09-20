Report: Eagles will start Cam Jurgens at LG, Drew Kendall at C vs. Titans

After losing Landon Dickerson to injured reserve, the Philadelphia Eagles had a decision to make on their offensive line configuration going forward. According to a report from NFL Network, their decision is to move C Cam Jurgens to LG, and for second-year C/G Drew Kendall to fill in at C.

Eagles will move Cam Jurgens to guard and Drew Kendall to start at center today vs. Titans, sources tell @RapSheet and me.



More on OL change + Eagles prep for blazing Nashville heat: pic.twitter.com/KRXmjh9baw — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 20, 2026

Kendall was purely a center at Boston College, and although he has been cross-training at center and guard since the team drafted him, he has no experience in real NFL games at guard. Jurgens has been the Eagles' starting center since Jason Kelce retired following the 2023 season, but in 2023 he was the starting RG.

On Wednesday, Jalen Hurts was asked how big of a deal it would be if Kendall replaced Jurgens at center. “I’ve been working with Cam," Hurts said. "When Cam has his off days in camp, [Kendall] fills in. But, yeah, Cam.”

That seemed to put to bed the possibility that the Eagles would move Jurgens from center to another position. Evidently not.

So what does it mean? The two immediate questions that come to mind:

• Typically when players have short-term injuries, a reserve fills in directly for them until the starter returns. So what do these more complex changes say about Dickerson's chances of playing anytime soon? Is he going to be out significantly longer than the four games he is required to miss on injured reserve?

• Are the Eagles playing Kendall at center because they think it's easier to help the center than the guard? Or do they think he can potentially do a better job at that spot than Jurgens, making line calls and such?

Whatever the case, the interior of the Eagles' offensive line is facing the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL in Jeffery Simmons on Sunday. It'll be interesting to see how effective (or not) these chances are.

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