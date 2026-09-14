Landon Dickerson lands on IR after ugly Week 1 outing

We now know why Landon Dickerson looked so bad Sunday.

The Eagles' veteran guard was getting beat all afternoon long by an aggressive Commanders pass rush in Week 1, and the 27-year-old struggled mightily with mobility all night long. The Eagles still won 24-22, but one has to wonder if the offense would have run better with a fully healthy left guard.

It was revealed Monday that Dickerson had what was reported to be a bone bruise in his knee. That can't be good for an offensive lineman.

Dickerson is being taken off the 53-man roster and added to the IR —the Inquirer's Jeff McLane tweeted — where he'll shut down from football activities for at least four weeks. Dickerson spoke about the issue Monday on WIP:

Landon Dickerson on @SportsRadioWIP



“Honestly, address the elephant in the room, I played like s— yesterday,” Dickerson said. “I was a complete liability yesterday. Again, that was my fault. I know I said earlier in camp, I shouldn’t be out there until I feel healthy. A few… — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 14, 2026

Next up will likely be Drew Kendall, though undersized Willie Lampkin is also a candidate to get time at guard after an impressive training camp.

We'll have more on the injury later in the week.

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