More Sports:

September 14, 2026

Landon Dickerson lands on IR after ugly Week 1 outing

The Eagles' left guard struggled Sunday against the Commanders.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-training-camp-2026-Landon-Dickerson Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles takes the field during training camp at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

We now know why Landon Dickerson looked so bad Sunday.

The Eagles' veteran guard was getting beat all afternoon long by an aggressive Commanders pass rush in Week 1, and the 27-year-old struggled mightily with mobility all night long. The Eagles still won 24-22, but one has to wonder if the offense would have run better with a fully healthy left guard.

It was revealed Monday that Dickerson had what was reported to be a bone bruise in his knee. That can't be good for an offensive lineman.

Dickerson is being taken off the 53-man roster and added to the IR —the Inquirer's Jeff McLane tweeted — where he'll shut down from football activities for at least four weeks. Dickerson spoke about the issue Monday on WIP:

Next up will likely be Drew Kendall, though undersized Willie Lampkin is also a candidate to get time at guard after an impressive training camp.

We'll have more on the injury later in the week. 

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Drew Kendall Landon Dickerson Willie Lampkin

Featured

Merrick Farm - Aerial View

40 minutes from Center City, this $11 million Bucks County estate has its own private sports complex
Limited - AVA 2026

Philadelphia's next generation of opera stars takes center stage at AVA's Giargiari Bel Canto Competition

Just In

Must Read

Government

'The mission became personal'

Philly 9/11 responders

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Women's Health

Maternal deaths in Philadelphia are rising, but most of them can be prevented, report shows

maternal mortality philadelphia

Movies

Blu-rays, DVDs and LaserDiscs, oh my!

Video rental store Philly

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 1, Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles-Commanders-Dallas-Goedert-2_091426

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved