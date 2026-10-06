1932 horror classic ‘Vampyr’ will get live soundtrack inside Glen Foerd mansion

A creepy 1932 horror movie will get a new soundtrack performed live inside Glen Foerd’s historic mansion this month.

Carl Theodor Dreyer’s “Vampyr” will screen Thursday, Oct. 15, as Not So Silent Cinema performs an original score by Philadelphia composer Brendan Cooney alongside the film. The event runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Glen Foerd.

The film is less about jump scares than atmosphere, using washed-out images, wandering shadows and ghostly figures to create an unsettling, dreamlike mood. Those visual oddities helped make “Vampyr” an enduring art-house horror classic.

The live score blends violin, clarinet, piano and bass with analog electronics, mixing an old-world sound with darker, more surreal textures as the film plays.

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Not So Silent Cinema has been creating new music for classic films since 2010, using live ensembles to give older movies new musical interpretations.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students and seniors.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15

Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Location: Glen Foerd, 5001 Grant Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114

What to expect: A screening of Carl Theodor Dreyer’s 1932 horror film “Vampyr” with Brendan Cooney’s original score performed live by Not So Silent Cinema

Tickets: $25 general admission; $20 for students and seniors

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