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October 06, 2026

1932 horror classic ‘Vampyr’ will get live soundtrack inside Glen Foerd mansion

Musicians will perform an original score as the eerie black-and-white film screens Oct. 15 in Northeast Philly.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Film Peformances
Vampyr still from film Provided Courtesy/Glen Foerd

A still from Carl Theodor Dreyer’s 1932 Danish horror film “Vampyr,” which will screen at Glen Foerd on Oct. 15 with an original score performed live by Not So Silent Cinema.

A creepy 1932 horror movie will get a new soundtrack performed live inside Glen Foerd’s historic mansion this month.

Carl Theodor Dreyer’s “Vampyr” will screen Thursday, Oct. 15, as Not So Silent Cinema performs an original score by Philadelphia composer Brendan Cooney alongside the film. The event runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Glen Foerd.

The film is less about jump scares than atmosphere, using washed-out images, wandering shadows and ghostly figures to create an unsettling, dreamlike mood. Those visual oddities helped make “Vampyr” an enduring art-house horror classic.

The live score blends violin, clarinet, piano and bass with analog electronics, mixing an old-world sound with darker, more surreal textures as the film plays.

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Not So Silent Cinema has been creating new music for classic films since 2010, using live ensembles to give older movies new musical interpretations.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students and seniors.

Vampyr with live music from Not So Silent Cinema

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15
Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Location: Glen Foerd, 5001 Grant Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114
What to expect: A screening of Carl Theodor Dreyer’s 1932 horror film “Vampyr” with Brendan Cooney’s original score performed live by Not So Silent Cinema
Tickets: $25 general admission; $20 for students and seniors

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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