Neshaminy Mall could be demolished in December as redevelopment plans take shape

The mostly vacant Neshaminy Mall is expected to close this fall and could see demolition work begin on a large section of the property before the end of the year.

The mall, built in 1968, sits on a 108-acre site near Route 1 and Interstate 276 in Bensalem. It was sold in 2024 to developers Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties for $27.5 million. The developers have not revealed their plans for the site.

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Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo told the Bucks County Courier Times that most of the mall is slated to be demolished in December. Remaining stores could be closed by the end of October.

The AMC 24 movie theater, Boscov's and Barnes & Noble will remain at the property, which covers more than 1 million square feet of retail space.

A Paramount Realty spokesperson declined to comment on the redevelopment and could not share details about timeline for the project to move forward. Plans have not yet been filed and presented to Bensalem Council.

Few stores remain open at the mall, which was Bucks County's first shopping mall. Several retailers, including Bath and Body Works and Torrid, have left in recent months. The long decline of the mall accelerated when Macy's left in 2017 and Sears closed the following year, leaving vacancies at anchor stores. One plan to turn the former Macy's into an indoor and outdoor gym fell apart a few years ago, and plans to open medical offices also stalled.

The Neshaminy Mall has hosted annual carnivals, ice rinks and other community events over the years. Organizers of some events complained that security and unruly behavior had become growing concerns in recent years.

When the mall was put up for sale two years ago, marketing materials touted the size of the lot and its location in an area that sees 170,000 vehicles pass through each day. The site was pitched as a candidate for redevelopment with multifamily residences, an approach that has been favored among developers seeking to turn ailing malls into town centers with revamped retail and dining options.

The Bucks County Redevelopment Authority, which is expected to work closely with Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties, could not immediately be reached for comment on the project. Kenneth Hayes, the BCRDA's assistant treasurer and secretary, told Patch the project is still "in the very early stages." Details about the redevelopment may be shared at BCRDA's meeting on Friday.

The Neshaminy Mall is the latest dying local mall on track to close this year after the Exton Square Mall in Chester County shuttered in June. A proposed redevelopment plan for the Concord Mall in Delaware also could result in the partial demolition of that property, which was built the same year as the Neshaminy Mall.