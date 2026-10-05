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October 05, 2026

Report: Eagles iOL Cam Jurgens is in the concussion protocol

Eagles C/G Cam Jurgens is in the reportedly in concussion protocol after telling the team of his symptoms.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Sports Injuries
Cam-Jurgens-Eagles-Minicamp-2026.JPG Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Jurgens

Injuries keep piling up for the Philadelphia Eagles, as C/G Cam Jurgens reported concussion symptoms, and has been placed in the concussion protocol, according to a report from NFL Network.

Jurgens began the season in his traditional spot at center, but he moved to LG after Landon Dickerson landed on injured reserve, with Drew Kendall filling in at center. Jurgens has struggled this season, especially at guard, and particularly in pass protection.

The Eagles' offensive line has taken a lot of hits already this season.

• Dickerson landed on IR after bad outing Week 1. He is eligible to return to the field after Week 5.

• Lane Johnson missed the Eagles' Week 4 game due to personal reasons.

• Swing tackle Fred Johnson missed the last two games with a knee injury.

• Jurgens is now in the concussion protocol.

The offense was also without TE1 Dallas Goedert the last two games, and WR1 DeVonta Smith on Sunday against the Rams. Going forward, they'll likely be without RB1 Saquon Barkley and RB2 Tank Bigsby.

The Eagles will face a Jaguars defense on Sunday that is allowing just 13.3 points per game, second best in the NFL. They'll likely do so short-handed on the offensive side of the ball.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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