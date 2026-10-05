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October 05, 2026

Report: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley 'week to week' with hamstring injury

Saquon Barkley could be reportedly be out a week or longer with a hamstring injury.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Sports Injuries
100526SaquonBarkley26 Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saquon Barkley injured his hamstring against the Rams, and only played 4 snaps.

During the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, running back Saquon Barkley suffered a hamstring injury on his fourth snap of the game, and did not return. According to a report from NFL Network, Barkley is considered "week-to-week," but he avoided a more serious, long-term injury.

In NFL parlance, "week-to-week" typically means that a player will miss at least one game, and perhaps more. With Tank Bigsby reportedly headed to injured reserve, the Eagles are suddenly extremely thin at running back. The only healthy back on the active roster is Will Shipley. The Eagles also have Dameon Pierce, Jaydon Blue, and Carson Steele on their practice squad, two of whom could be called up to the active roster on Sunday in the Eagles' Week 5 matchup in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, if the Eagles don't add an outside running back before then.

So far this season, Barkley has rushed 36 times for 182 yards (5.1 YPC) and 0 TDs. He has looked explosive at times, perhaps more so than he did a year ago when he averaged 3.9 yards per carry. To be determined if Barkley will be slowed by his hamstring injury whenever he returns to the field.

Against the Rams on Sunday, the Eagles were without starting RT Lane Johnson, WR1 DeVonta Smith, TE1 Dallas Goedert, starting LG Landon Dickerson, and for most of the day, Barkley. Injuries on the offensive side of the ball are really beginning to pile up.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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