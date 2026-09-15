Ride an antique train through Bucks County's fall foliage this October

A fall trip through Bucks County can come with changing leaves, countryside views and a seat aboard an antique train this October.

New Hope Railroad's Fall Foliage Excursion takes passengers from the distinctive Witch’s Hat Train Station, established in 1891 in the heart of New Hope, on a roughly 90-minute round trip to Buckingham and back.

Much of the experience comes from the train itself. Passengers make the journey aboard restored coaches dating to the early 1900s, traveling along the New Hope Branch while a storyteller shares historical facts and stories about notable landmarks along the route. Once the train reaches Buckingham, it changes direction for the return trip to New Hope.

Passengers can choose between First Class and Coach Class or reserve a Private Caboose. The excursion is suitable for all ages.

FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU



Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

There isn't a full meal service on the fall excursion, but snacks and beverages are available for purchase. Service is guaranteed in First Class and offered in other classes when available.

Ticket prices vary depending on the date, departure time, class and demand. Advance online reservations are suggested, though tickets can also be purchased from self-service kiosks at New Hope Train Station when space is available.

Dates: Select dates Oct. 2-Nov. 1, based on current booking availability

Departure: New Hope Train Station, New Hope, Pennsylvania

Route: New Hope to Buckingham and back

Duration: Approximately 90 minutes

Ages: All ages

Seating: First Class, Coach Class and Private Caboose

Tickets: Prices vary by departure, class and demand

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.