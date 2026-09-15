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September 15, 2026

Ride an antique train through Bucks County's fall foliage this October

New Hope Railroad's 90-minute excursions travel to Buckingham and back aboard restored passenger cars from the early 1900s, with trips available through Nov. 1.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Trains
New Hope Fall Foliage Excursion Pete Kuntz/New Hope Railroad

New Hope Railroad's Fall Foliage Excursion takes passengers on a 90-minute round trip from New Hope to Buckingham aboard restored passenger cars from the early 1900s.

A fall trip through Bucks County can come with changing leaves, countryside views and a seat aboard an antique train this October.

New Hope Railroad's Fall Foliage Excursion takes passengers from the distinctive Witch’s Hat Train Station, established in 1891 in the heart of New Hope, on a roughly 90-minute round trip to Buckingham and back.

Much of the experience comes from the train itself. Passengers make the journey aboard restored coaches dating to the early 1900s, traveling along the New Hope Branch while a storyteller shares historical facts and stories about notable landmarks along the route. Once the train reaches Buckingham, it changes direction for the return trip to New Hope.

Passengers can choose between First Class and Coach Class or reserve a Private Caboose. The excursion is suitable for all ages.

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There isn't a full meal service on the fall excursion, but snacks and beverages are available for purchase. Service is guaranteed in First Class and offered in other classes when available.

Ticket prices vary depending on the date, departure time, class and demand. Advance online reservations are suggested, though tickets can also be purchased from self-service kiosks at New Hope Train Station when space is available.

New Hope Railroad Fall Foliage Excursion

Dates: Select dates Oct. 2-Nov. 1, based on current booking availability
Departure: New Hope Train Station, New Hope, Pennsylvania
Route: New Hope to Buckingham and back
Duration: Approximately 90 minutes
Ages: All ages
Seating: First Class, Coach Class and Private Caboose
Tickets: Prices vary by departure, class and demand

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PhillyVoice Media Events

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