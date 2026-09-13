More than 150 scarecrows have taken over Peddler's Village through Oct. 26

More than 150 scarecrows will line the walkways of Peddler's Village this fall, with everything from public voting to a weekend of pumpkin painting, live music and opportunities to build a life-size scarecrow.

The 47th annual Scarecrows in the Village is underway and will remain on display through Monday, Oct. 26. The outdoor attraction is free, and the scarecrows are handmade by Philly-area residents and organizations. Visitors can vote for their favorites through the Peddler's Village mobile app, with prizes awarded to the winning creators in each category.

The biggest weekend falls in the middle of the display. Peddler's Village will hold its annual Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission and parking are free, and the festival will take place rain or shine.

Both days will feature pumpkin painting, face painting, sand art, lawn games, hay piles, axe throwing and a bounce house. Some activities are pay-as-you-go.

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The scarecrow-making workshops offer a chance to leave with something considerably larger than a painted pumpkin. For $40, you can construct a life-size scarecrow to take home using a kit with clothing and decorations, along with straw and step-by-step instructions. Workshops will be offered several times each day during the festival and again Saturday, Sept. 26.

Sunday adds a petting zoo from noon-4 p.m., while the live entertainment changes throughout the weekend. Borderline and 2D will perform Saturday. Sunday's lineup includes Station Hill Bluegrass, the Give & Take Jugglers and Lost Crickets String Band.

Food and drinks will be available outdoors both days, with vendors including Kono Pizza Buck Co., Bacon on a Stick, The Lucky Cupcake Company and FresCafe Food Co. Free Will Brewing, Hewn Spirits and Nissley Vineyards also are scheduled to participate.

Monday, Sept. 7-Monday, Oct. 26

Peddler's Village

2400 Street Road

New Hope, PA 18938

Admission: Free

Sept. 19-20 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Festival admission and parking: Free

Scarecrow-making workshops: $40

Rain policy: Festival is rain or shine

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