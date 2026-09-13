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September 13, 2026

More than 150 scarecrows have taken over Peddler's Village through Oct. 26

The seven-week display also includes a Sept. 19-20 festival with pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, live music and build-your-own scarecrow workshops.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Family-Friendly
Peddler's Village Scarecrow Festival Provided Courtesy/Peddler's Village

More than 150 scarecrows will be displayed throughout Peddler's Village from Sept. 7-Oct. 26 as part of the Bucks County destination's annual Scarecrows in the Village.

More than 150 scarecrows will line the walkways of Peddler's Village this fall, with everything from public voting to a weekend of pumpkin painting, live music and opportunities to build a life-size scarecrow.

The 47th annual Scarecrows in the Village is underway and will remain on display through Monday, Oct. 26. The outdoor attraction is free, and the scarecrows are handmade by Philly-area residents and organizations. Visitors can vote for their favorites through the Peddler's Village mobile app, with prizes awarded to the winning creators in each category.

The biggest weekend falls in the middle of the display. Peddler's Village will hold its annual Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission and parking are free, and the festival will take place rain or shine.

Both days will feature pumpkin painting, face painting, sand art, lawn games, hay piles, axe throwing and a bounce house. Some activities are pay-as-you-go.

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The scarecrow-making workshops offer a chance to leave with something considerably larger than a painted pumpkin. For $40, you can construct a life-size scarecrow to take home using a kit with clothing and decorations, along with straw and step-by-step instructions. Workshops will be offered several times each day during the festival and again Saturday, Sept. 26.

Sunday adds a petting zoo from noon-4 p.m., while the live entertainment changes throughout the weekend. Borderline and 2D will perform Saturday. Sunday's lineup includes Station Hill Bluegrass, the Give & Take Jugglers and Lost Crickets String Band.

Food and drinks will be available outdoors both days, with vendors including Kono Pizza Buck Co., Bacon on a Stick, The Lucky Cupcake Company and FresCafe Food Co. Free Will Brewing, Hewn Spirits and Nissley Vineyards also are scheduled to participate.

Scarecrows in the Village

Monday, Sept. 7-Monday, Oct. 26
Peddler's Village
2400 Street Road
New Hope, PA 18938
Admission: Free

Scarecrow Festival

Sept. 19-20 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Festival admission and parking: Free
Scarecrow-making workshops: $40
Rain policy: Festival is rain or shine

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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