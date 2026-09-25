Franklin Square will turn Philly Mini Golf spooky for October, with a Boo-zy Bar after dark

September 25, 2026
Franklin Square is giving Philly Mini Golf a Halloween makeover this October, adding spooky decorations to the Philadelphia-themed course for a monthlong run.
Spooky Mini Golf will be open daily from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1, with rounds available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Daytime play offers a more kid-friendly version of the course, while evening rounds add fog, strobe lights, reduced lighting and other theatrical effects.
From Thursday through Sunday, the neighboring Boo-zy Bar will also open from 5 to 9 p.m. The 2026 menu includes cocktails, beer, wine and mocktails, including Widow’s Tea, a warm vodka drink with black tea, lemon, honey and cinnamon, and Blood Moon, made with vodka, ginger, lemonade and grenadine.
Tickets for Spooky Mini Golf are $15 for adults and $12 for children. Timed tickets are required on select days, and advance purchase is recommended.
Franklin Square also has several other Halloween events scheduled throughout October. A free Pumpkin Patch for children 10 and younger is planned for Oct. 17, followed by Trick-or-Treat Street on Oct. 24 and the free Bark-or-Treat Trail for dogs on Oct. 25.
Franklin Square is at 6th and Race streets in Philadelphia’s Historic District. The park is free to enter, while Philly Mini Golf and the Parx Liberty Carousel require tickets.
Dates: Oct. 1-Nov. 1
Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Location: Franklin Square, 6th and Race streets
Tickets: $15 adults; $12 children
Boo-zy Bar: Thursday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m.
Features: Spooky decorations, fog, strobe lights, reduced lighting, cocktails, beer, wine and mocktails
Ticketing: Timed tickets required on select days; advance purchase recommended
Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.